Garland hearing latest
UN General Assembly
Kraft Singles recall
Billie Jean King
Nick Chubb injury
Sports

Alan Williams remains away from Bears; Eberflus won’t say if he’s still defensive coordinator

FILE - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. Williams remained away from the team Wednesday, Sept. 20, after missing a game for personal reasons, and coach Matt Eberflus would not say if he still has his job.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

FILE - Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams speaks at a news conference during the NFL football team’s rookie minicamp at Halas Hall in Lake Forest, Ill., Friday, May 5, 2023. Williams remained away from the team Wednesday, Sept. 20, after missing a game for personal reasons, and coach Matt Eberflus would not say if he still has his job.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

 
Share

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears defensive coordinator Alan Williams remained away from the team Wednesday after missing a game for personal reasons, and coach Matt Eberflus would not say if he still has his job.

“I don’t have any update right now,” Eberflus said.

He gave similar answers when asked if he anticipates Williams returning this season and if the two have spoken.

Williams, in his second season as Chicago’s defensive coordinator, missed last week’s game at Tampa Bay after working the opener against the Green Bay Packers.

Other news
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
The Chicago Bears are reeling and things aren’t about to get easier with Chiefs up next
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) is sacked by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (9) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Scott Audette)
Chicago Bears struggle defensively in a 27-17 loss to Mayfield, Buccaneers
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Mayfield shines again, Buccaneers stay unbeaten with 27-17 victory over struggling Bears

Eberflus, a former defensive coordinator with Indianapolis, called plays against the Buccaneers and plans to do so “at this time” when the Bears (0-2) visit Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Eberflus said the Bears can get by without a defensive coordinator and doesn’t see it becoming problematic because of the experience of his staff.

“I think with the experience that we have on defense, I don’t think that’s an issue,” he said.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl