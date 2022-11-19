Homer library board delays decision on moving LGBTQ+ books

HOMER, Alaska (AP) — A library advisory board heard nearly four hours of testimony this week on whether more than 50 books with LGBTQ+ themes should be moved to the adult section of the Homer Public Library but delayed making a decision.

The board said the delay would give members time to read the books that a citizens group wants moved out of the children’s section. Board members will discuss and potentially vote on Jan. 17, the Homer News reported .

A group submitted a petition asking library director Dave Berry to move the books. However, he declined.

The group appealed his decision to the advisory board, which will have the last say.

Berry suggested the board had three possible responses to the appeal: uphold his decision, move some titles to the adult section or move them all to the adult section.