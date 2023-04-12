Ski Report

Click to copy

Boyne Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 36 - 36 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Mount Bohemia — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder 50 - 50 base Sat/Sun: 9:30a-5p; Open Sat/Sun.

Ski Brule — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder 72 - 72 base Sat: 9a-4p Open Sat:Apr 15: Last day.

Snowriver Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Treetops — Closed for Snow Sports

Minnesota

Andes Tower Hills — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 40 - 40 base Sat: 10a-5p; Open Sat Apr 15: Last day.

Lutsen Mountains — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 30 - 50 base 57 of 62 trails, 92% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wisconsin

Granite Peak — Closed for Snow Sports

ROCKIES Colorado

Arapahoe Basin — Wed 5:37a spring snow machine groomed 60 - 60 base 111 of 147 trails 77% open, 1113 acres, 9 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:21a spring snow 69 - 89 base 117 of 122 trails 96% open, 1053 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:21a spring snow 56 - 62 base 65 of 76 trails 86% open, 591 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Creek — Wed 5:22a machine groomed 70 - 70 base 165 of 169 trails 98% open, 25 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Breckenridge — Wed 4:58a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 59 base 187 of 187 trails 100% open, 2908 acres, 33 of 35 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Buttermilk — Closed for Snow Sports

Cooper — Wed 5:11a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 58 base 64 of 64 trails, 100% open 480 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Copper Mountain — Wed 4:34a machine groomed 62 - 62 base 155 of 155 trails 100% open, 22 of 23 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Echo Mountain — Wed 5:51a machine groomed 24 - 24 base 7 of 7 trails 100% open, 3 of 3 lifts, Mon-Tue: 10a-5p; Wed-Fri: 10a-9p; Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 9a-5p; Apr 16: Last day.

Eldora — Wed 5:45a spring snow machine groomed 30 - 350 base 64 of 65 trails, 98% open 640 acres, 10 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Keystone — Wed 4:57a spring snow machine groomed 51 - 51 base 113 of 130 trails 87% open, 2892 acres, 14 of 20 lifts, Mon-Thu: 8:30a-4p Fri: 8:30a-8p Sat: 8:30a-8p Sun: 8:30a-8p.

Loveland — Wed 5:17a packed powder machine groomed 61 - 63 base 87 of 94 trails, 93% open 1699 acres, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Monarch — Wed 5:29a spring snow machine groomed 66 - 66 base 65 of 67 trails, 97% open 776 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powderhorn — Closed for Snow Sports

Purgatory — Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 83 - 87 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day; Open Sat/Sun.

Silverton Mountain — Wed 5:52a packed powder 100 - 150 base 69 of 69 trails, 100% open, 26819 acres, 1 of 1 lift Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowmass — Wed 5:21a spring snow 63 - 88 base 98 of 98 trails 100% open, 3342 acres, 13 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Steamboat — Wed 5:26a spring snow 73 - 113 base 155 of 171 trails 95% open, 2827 acres, 9 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Vail — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 68 - 68 base 173 of 275 trails, 63% open 4553 acres, 23 of 33 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.

Winter Park — Wed 5:19a spring snow machine groomed 74 - 78 base 141 of 168 trails 84% open, 2404 acres, 16 of 24 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Wolf Creek — Closed for Snow Sports

Montana

Big Sky — Wed 5:39a variable machine groomed 51 - 87 base 286 of 317 trails 90% open, 5416 acres, 35 of 36 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Blacktail Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 48 - 48 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Bridger Bowl — Closed for Snow Sports

Discovery — Closed for Snow Sports

Great Divide — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 20 - 40 base Sat/Sun: 10a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Montana Snowbowl — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 54 - 92 base Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Red Lodge — Wed Reopen 04/14 spring snow machine groomed 60 - 74 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Whitefish — Closed for Snow Sports

New Mexico

Sipapu — Wed Reopen 04/15 spring snow machine groomed 20 - 46 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Ski Santa Fe — Wed 5:23a powder machine groomed 82 - 82 base 86 of 89 trails 97% open, 6 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Taos — Closed for Snow Sports

Utah

Alta — Wed 6:23a packed powder machine groomed 200 - 200 base 109 of 118 trails, 92% open 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9:15a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9:15a-4:30p; Apr 23: Last day.

Beaver Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Brian Head — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 98 - 98 base 71 of 71 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9:30a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Brighton — Wed 6:24a packed powder machine groomed 170 - 170 base 65 of 66 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; May 29: Last day.

Cherry Peak — Wed 6:25a machine groomed 84 - 84 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 4 of 4 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p/5p-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p/5p-9p Apr 15: Last day.

Deer Valley — Wed 6:26a machine groomed 140 - 140 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 20 of 21 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Nordic Valley — Reopen 04/14 Apr 16: Last day.

Park City — Wed 6:03a spring snow machine groomed 97 - 142 base 283 of 346 trails 82% open, 5419 acres, 28 of 42 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Powder Mountain — Wed 6:27a machine groomed 154 - 154 base 45 of 154 trails 29% open, 4 of 9 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snowbasin — Wed 6:39a variable machine groomed 205 - 215 base 83 of 118 trails 69% open, 2075 acres, 7 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Snowbird — Wed 6:28a packed powder machine groomed 158 - 158 base 25 of 169 trails 15% open, 3 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p.

Solitude — Wed 6:29a spring snow machine groomed 153 - 153 base 56 of 82 trails 68% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Wyoming

Grand Targhee — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 118 - 146 base 95 of 112 trails 85% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Hogadon — Closed for Snow Sports

Jackson Hole — Closed for Snow Sports

Snowy Range — Closed for Snow Sports

PACIFIC SOUTH Arizona

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:58a machine groomed 122 - 122 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

California

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:21a machine groomed 75 - 75 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Bear Valley — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 190 - 225 base 47 of 75 trails 63% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Boreal — Wed 6:47a machine groomed 279 - 279 base 18 of 35 trails, 51% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 23: Last day.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 04/13 machine groomed 145 - 145 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 125 - 160 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:48a packed powder machine groomed 100 - 100 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:50a machine groomed 174 - 174 base 102 of 115 trails 89% open, 12 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Closed for Snow Sports

June — Closed for Snow Sports

Kirkwood — Wed 7:42a variable machine groomed 158 - 250 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 11 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 8:58a machine groomed 256 - 310 base 173 of 175 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 84 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 156 - 156 base 38 of 38 trails 100% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Northstar — Wed 5:14a machine groomed 88 - 169 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3159 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:19a spring snow machine groomed 65 - 215 base 217 of 270 trails 80% open, 5000 acres, 28 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 134 - 228 base 42 of 46 trails 91% open, 5 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Snow Summit — Wed 7:23a machine groomed 75 - 175 base 27 of 31 trails 87% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Snow Valley — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 72 - 96 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 240 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Soda Springs — Wed Reopen 04/13 packed powder machine groomed 292 - 292 base Mon Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 23: Last day.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 7:04a machine groomed 130 - 236 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 109 - 109 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 66 - 120 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:14a machine groomed 144 - 180 base 71 of 77 trails 92% open, 1200 acres, 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 93 - 93 base 78 of 89 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p May 06: Last day.

Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Wed 11:43a 75 - 95 base 47 of 53 trails, 23 miles 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Schweitzer — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/15 spring snow machine groomed 87 - 99 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:13a machine groomed 122 - 190 base 49 of 128 trails 1897 acres, 5 of 17 lifts, 38% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/13 machine groomed 115 - 115 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder machine groomed 128 - 148 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 121 - 121 base 121 of 121 trails 11 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:02a 2 new hard packed machine groomed 146 - 240 base 70 of 87 trails 5 of 12 lifts, 80% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Timberline — Wed 6:57a 10 new machine groomed 181 - 181 base 5 of 9 lifts 56% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 04/14 variable machine groomed 90 - 90 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 80 - 134 base Fri: 9a-5p Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Bluewood — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 85 - 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:01a 3 new machine groomed 120 - 120 base 57 of 85 trails, 7 of 11 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 57 - 70 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Baker — Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 153 - 165 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Spokane — Closed for Snow Sports

Stevens Pass — Wed 7:32a 2 new machine groomed 77 - 77 base 39 of 77 trails 9 of 14 lifts, 51% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 7:12a 2 new machine groomed 80 - 80 base 27 of 83 trails, 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 90 - 160 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

White Pass — Wed 7:03a 3 new machine groomed 122 - 122 base 40 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 30: Last day.

CANADA British Columbia

Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Big White — Closed for Snow Sports

Cypress Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 154 - 154 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:53a 3 new variable machine groomed 39 - 87 base 120 of 142 trails 85% open, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 7:30a 7 new machine groomed 116 - 151 base 33 of 33 trails, 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 49 - 62 base Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Kicking Horse — Wed 6:20a machine groomed 76 - 76 base 112 of 129 trails 87% open, 3 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Kimberley — Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 6:16a packed powder machine groomed 132 - 132 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 6:17a packed powder 157 - 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Panorama Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King — Closed for Snow Sports

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 6:13a 2 new machine groomed 95 - 95 base 38 of 42 trails, 90% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 16: Last day.

SilverStar — Wed 6:37a 1 new machine groomed 97 - 97 base 56 of 133 trails 42% open, 3 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p Apr 16: Last day.

Sun Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:15a 3 new variable machine groomed 110 - 110 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 25 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 28 - 28 base Sat/Sun: 9a-3p Apr 16: Last day.

Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 30 - 30 base Sat: 8:30a-4p Apr 15: Last day.

Mont Cascades — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:15a spring snow machine groomed 16 - 16 base 69 of 71 trails 97% open, 466 acres, 5 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:43a spring snow 16 - 20 base 50 of 60 trails, 83% open 20 miles, 188 acres, 2 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Owls Head — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 28 - 28 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Ski La Reserve — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:05a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 20 of 40 trails 50% open, 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Stoneham — Closed for Snow Sports

Tremblant — Wed 8:57a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 36 of 102 trails, 35% open 9 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 23: Last day.

Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 30 - 30 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

versant Avila — Closed for Snow Sports

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond — Closed for Snow Sports

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:18a powder machine groomed 48 - 48 base 49 of 60 trails 82% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Lake Louise — Wed 5:50a packed powder machine groomed 52 - 65 base 130 of 161 trails 81% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 7:34a 2 new machine groomed 49 - 49 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 7:28a 6 new machine groomed 53 - 53 base 72 of 79 trails 91% open, 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Sunshine Village — Wed 6:55a machine groomed 64 - 64 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 5:42a 5 new machine groomed 52 - 118 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest — Closed for Snow Sports

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Closed for Snow Sports