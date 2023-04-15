Ski Report

Click to copy

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:30a machine groomed 116 - 116 base 54 of 55 trails 98% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

California

Bear Mountain — Wed 7:29a machine groomed 75 - 100 base 27 of 27 trails 100% open, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Bear Valley — Wed 7:31a machine groomed 190 - 225 base 47 of 75 trails 63% open, 4 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Boreal — Wed 7:36a machine groomed 279 - 279 base 29 of 35 trails, 83% open 3 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-6p; Sat/Sun: 10a-6p; Apr 23: Last day.

China Peak — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 145 - 145 base 52 of 54 trails 96% open, 4 of 11 lifts, Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:24a machine groomed 125 - 160 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 7:38a packed powder machine groomed 100 - 100 base 63% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 7:41a machine groomed 157 - 157 base 105 of 115 trails 91% open, 14 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Kirkwood — Wed 8:40a variable machine groomed 154 - 250 base 89 of 90 trails 99% open, 2300 acres, 13 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 256 - 310 base 173 of 175 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:27a spring snow machine groomed 48 - 84 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Wed-Sun.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 147 - 147 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Northstar — Wed 6:05a machine groomed 74 - 162 base 99 of 100 trails 99% open, 3152 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:41a spring snow machine groomed 59 - 213 base 223 of 270 trails 83% open, 5500 acres, 30 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 125 - 216 base 39 of 46 trails 85% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Snow Summit — Wed 7:43a machine groomed 75 - 100 base 31 of 31 trails 100% open, 7 of 10 lifts, Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Snow Valley — Wed 5:57a machine groomed 72 - 96 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 240 acres, 5 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Soda Springs — Wed 7:45a machine groomed 292 - 292 base 8 of 20 trails 40% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 23: Last day.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 7:17a machine groomed 119 - 216 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 10 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed 7:47a machine groomed 109 - 109 base 17 of 18 trails 94% open, 3 of 5 lifts, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Diamond Peak — Wed 4:03p machine groomed 50 - 110 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p May 01: Last day.

Mt Rose — Wed 7:11a machine groomed 144 - 180 base 71 of 77 trails 98% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 10:20a machine groomed 94 - 94 base 78 of 89 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p May 06: Last day.

Lookout Pass — Wed 6:27a 75 - 95 base 47 of 53 trails, 23 miles 950 acres, 4 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Sat 9a-4p; Sun 9a-1:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Schweitzer — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Wed 6:47a 2 new machine groomed 80 - 92 base 78 of 80 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 98% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:56a 4 new packed powder machine groomed 122 - 190 base 40 of 128 trails 1897 acres, 6 of 17 lifts, 31% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Oregon

Hoodoo — Wed 8:02a machine groomed 103 - 103 base 29 of 40 trails, 5 of 5 lifts 73% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Ashland — Wed 6:54a machine groomed 116 - 146 base 35 of 44 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 80% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 8:06a machine groomed 118 - 118 base 121 of 121 trails 12 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:46a frozen granular machine groomed 142 - 237 base 87 of 87 trails 12 of 12 lifts, 100% open, Wed-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 87 - 106 base 12 of 69 trails 4 of 8 lifts, 17% open, Sat/Sun: 12p-8p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Timberline — Wed 8:07a machine groomed 177 - 177 base 9 of 9 lifts, 100% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed 6:05a variable machine groomed 78 - 78 base 29 of 29 trails 5 of 5 lifts, 100% open, Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed 8:33a spring snow machine groomed 80 - 134 base 78 of 89 trails 5 of 7 lifts, 88% open, Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Bluewood — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 71 - 84 base 26 of 26 trails, 3 of 4 lifts 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-2:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 114 - 114 base 83 of 85 trails 9 of 11 lifts, 98% open, Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Fri-Sun.

Mission Ridge — Wed 7:06a machine groomed 57 - 70 base 56 of 56 trails 7 of 7 lifts, 100% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Baker — Wed 7:11a spring snow machine groomed 154 - 171 base 36 of 38 trails, 950 acres 6 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Stevens Pass — Wed 8:38a machine groomed 76 - 76 base 40 of 77 trails 10 of 14 lifts, 52% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed 8:41a machine groomed 79 - 79 base 27 of 83 trails 5 of 26 lifts, 33% open, Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed 8:42a machine groomed 83 - 171 base 22 of 24 trails, 2 of 5 lifts, 92% open, Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day ,

White Pass — Wed 8:43a machine groomed 117 - 117 base 40 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

CANADA British Columbia

Cypress Mountain — Wed 9:14a machine groomed 157 - 157 base 19 of 53 trails 36% open, 3 of 9 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Fernie Alpine — Wed 7:21a variable machine groomed 39 - 80 base 120 of 142 trails 85% open, 9 of 10 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:35a machine groomed 116 - 156 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 12p-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p; Apr 23: Last day.

Hudson Bay — Wed 6:22a machine groomed 49 - 62 base 7 of 41 trails, 17% open 1 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Kicking Horse — Wed 6:32a machine groomed 75 - 75 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 5 of 7 lifts Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 6:23a packed powder machine groomed 132 - 132 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 6:25a packed powder 157 - 157 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 6:18a machine groomed 91 - 91 base 38 of 42 trails 90% open, 5 of 5 lifts Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

SilverStar — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 94 - 94 base 57 of 133 trails, 43% open 5 of 11 lifts Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Sun Peaks — Closed for Snow Sports

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 6:02a machine groomed 107 - 107 base 240 of 240 trails 100% open, 8171 acres, 25 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed 8:51a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 5 of 25 trails, 20% open 1 of 6 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 16: Last day.

Le Massif — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Blanc — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 5:50a spring snow machine groomed 16 - 16 base 57 of 71 trails 80% open, 382 acres, 6 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:31a spring snow 12 - 18 base 39 of 60 trails, 65% open 16 miles, 155 acres, 3 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Owls Head — Wed 8:53a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 11 of 52 trails, 21% open 1 of 8 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:11a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 28 of 40 trails 70% open, 5 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p.

Tremblant — Wed 9:09a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 71 of 102 trails, 73% open 10 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 23: Last day.

Val D Irene — Wed 9:13a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 15 of 27 trails, 56% open 2 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Apr 16: Last day.

Ontario

Loch Lomond — Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:45a packed powder machine groomed 48 - 48 base 36 of 60 trails 60% open, 5 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Lake Louise — Wed 7:03a packed powder machine groomed 48 - 63 base 134 of 161 trails 83% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 8:46a machine groomed 49 - 49 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 7:38a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Sunshine Village — Wed 5:06a machine groomed 72 - 72 base 134 of 145 trails 92% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 6:17a machine groomed 52 - 118 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Closed for Snow Sports