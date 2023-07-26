FILE - Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown (7) dunks the ball against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million, his agent said on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
U.S. News

Alaska board to weigh barring transgender girls from girls’ high school sports teams

FILE - Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters during a news conference at the state Capitol, April 28, 2022, in Juneau, Alaska. Transgender girls would be barred from participating on high school girls’ athletic teams in Alaska under a proposal being considered Wednesday, July 26, 2023, by the state board of education. Opponents of the proposal call it discriminatory and unconstitutional and say it likely will lead to litigation. Supporters, including Dunleavy, say it is needed to ensure fairness in girls’ sports. (AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File)

By BECKY BOHRER
 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Transgender girls would be barred from participating on high school girls’ athletic teams in Alaska under a proposal being considered Wednesday by the state board of education.

Opponents of the proposal call it discriminatory and unconstitutional and say it likely will lead to litigation. Supporters, including Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy, say it is needed to ensure fairness in girls’ sports.

The board could adopt or make changes to the proposed rule, postpone action or decide not to move forward with it, acting state education commissioner Heidi Teshner said.

At least 22 states have laws that prevent transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams in K-12 schools, and North Carolina’s Republican-controlled Legislature is preparing to try to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of such a measure there. Some of the laws also keep transgender boys off of boys’ teams, and some apply the ban to college athletics.

Alaska’s proposal isn’t tied to enacted legislation. Similar proposals in recent years have died in the state Legislature or have failed to gain traction.

At least one school district, the Matanuska-Susitna Borough district, last year adopted a policy that restricts transgender girls from competing on girls’ sports teams. The district is in a part of a state known as socially conservative and where Dunleavy lives.

The board of education earlier this year passed a resolution calling on the Department of Education and Early Development to develop rules that “prioritize competitive fairness and safety on the playing field while allowing all students to participate in activities.”

The resolution called for rules creating a girls division limited to participation based on sex assigned at birth, a division for athletes “who identify with either sex or gender” and an appeals process.

But the rule up for consideration is briefer, stating that if a high school has a team for girls, “participation shall be limited to females who were assigned female at birth.”

Mike Garvey, advocacy director with the American Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, said officials have not explained why the proposed rule differs from what the board described in its resolution. But he said both approaches are problematic and raise privacy and due process concerns.

“This is not about fairness in sports to us,” he said. “This is about a broader social movement to deny the existence of transgender people and to create an environment where it’s hard for transgender people to exist alongside their peers in everyday life.”

Billy Strickland said by email Monday that he knows of one transgender athlete who has competed in state sports during his roughly 10-year tenure as executive director of the Alaska School Activities Association, though he said the association does not track the number.

Dunleavy has long expressed support for local control but said in written comments dated July 12 that “interscholastic activities are not confined within one school district” and described the proposed rule as a “necessary and appropriate parameter to ensure fairness, safety and equal opportunity for female athletes.”