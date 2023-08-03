Top Alaska officials facing ethics complaints could get state representation under proposed rules

Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Trump indictment
FILE - Kathleen McElroy poses Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M University reached a $1 million settlement Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, with McElroy, a Black journalism professor, after botched attempts to hire her unraveled after pushback over her past work promoting diversity. (Meredith Seaver/College Station Eagle via AP, File)
Texas A&M reaches $1 million settlement with professor
FILE - Lizzo performs at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival on May 27, 2023, in Napa, Calif. Lizzo has been sued by three former dancers who accuse the Grammy winner of sexual harassment and allege the singer and her production company created a hostile work environment. The civil lawsuit filed Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Los Angeles County Superior Court claims Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to engage with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shamed another dancer for her weight gain before firing her. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Lizzo responds to accusations
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. Six former law enforcement officers in Mississippi have been charged with federal civil rights offenses against two Black men who were brutalized for more than an hour during a home raid before an officer allegedly shot one of the men in the mouth. The charges were unsealed Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, as the former officers, all of whom are white, appeared in federal court. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Ex-Mississippi officers plead guilty to racist assault
Picketers demonstrate outside Disney studios on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
SAG-AFTRA strike
U.S. News

Top Alaska officials facing ethics complaints could get state representation under proposed rules

By BECKY BOHRER
 
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska Department of Law is proposing rules that would allow the state to represent a governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general in complaints against them alleging ethics violations.

Under the proposal, the department could provide legal representation for a governor or lieutenant governor if the attorney general deemed representation to be in the public interest. For complaints against an attorney general, the governor “may certify” that representation by the department is in the public interest, the proposal states.

Currently, a governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general must hire outside attorneys to represent them in such matters, the department said. Under the proposed rules, those officeholders could decline representation by the department and hire their own attorneys if they wished.

The department said it has no role in investigating ethics complaints against a governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general and that representing them in cases alleging ethics act violations would not constitute a conflict of interest.

Other news
FILE - "My body, my choice!" resonates from protesters on the front lawn of the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña during a protest as they voiced their concerns against the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 on April 27, 2022. A federal appeals court says women seeking medication abortions on the U.S. Territory of Guam must first have an in-person consultation with a doctor even though the nearest physician willing to prescribe the medication is 3,800 miles (6,100 kilometers) and an 8-hour flight away. (Rick Cruz/The Pacific Daily via AP, File)
A federal appeals court just made medication abortions harder to get in Guam
Cars pass a sign showing the expected $1.25 billion jackpot of Friday night's Mega Millions lottery drawing, outside Ted's State Line Mobil, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. The game has not had a winner since mid-April. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Mega Millions jackpot-winning odds are tiny but players have giant dreams
FILE - Attorney Michael Harper holds a photo of Lashawn Thompson's cell in the Fulton County, Ga., Jail at a news conference addressing the results of an independent autopsy determining the cause of death of Thompson, May 22, 2023, at the state Capital in Atlanta. Georgia’s Fulton County has reached a settlement with the family of Thompson, the man who died in a bedbug-infested cell in the county jail’s psychiatric wing, the family’s lawyers said Thursday, Aug. 3. (Christina Matacotta/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Family of man who died in bedbug-infested cell in Georgia jail reaches settlement with county

Ethics complaints are referred to the state personnel board, which hires independent counsel to investigate such complaints.

The individual state officials “would be personally responsible to pay any fines or penalties associated with a violation,” according to the department.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the department to raise the issue now. But state Sen. Bill Wielechowski said this has been an ongoing topic of concern for members of the executive branch.

Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin has said an onslaught of records requests and ethics complaints that she called frivolous factored in to her decision to resign as governor in 2009.

Wielechowski, an Anchorage Democrat who had not yet seen the proposal Thursday, said if people are “weaponizing the ethics process and filing frivolous claims against people in the executive branch, then there could be some merit to allowing” representation by the Department of Law.

But he cited concerns with state resources being used in situations in which an executive branch official “genuinely committed ethics violations.”

The department is taking public comment on the proposed rules until Sept. 11.