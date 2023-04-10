Ski Report

Click to copy

Arizona Snowbowl — Wed 6:36a machine groomed 123 - 123 base 55 of 55 trails 100% open, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 10a-4p.

California

Bear Valley — Wed 6:40a machine groomed 193 - 230 base 48 of 75 trails 64% open, 6 of 10 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Boreal — Wed 6:41a machine groomed 279 - 279 base 16 of 35 trails, 46% open 5 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-8p; Sat/Sun: 9a-8p; Apr 23: Last day.

China Peak — Wed Reopen 04/13 machine groomed 145 - 145 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun.

Dodge Ridge — Wed 6:42a machine groomed 125 - 160 base 70 of 70 trails 100% open, 862 acres, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Donner Ski Ranch — Wed 6:43a packed powder machine groomed 100 - 100 base 75% open 6 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Heavenly — Wed 6:45a machine groomed 174 - 174 base 104 of 115 trails 90% open, 19 of 27 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Homewood — Closed for Snow Sports

June — Closed for Snow Sports

Kirkwood — Wed 9:37a variable machine groomed 164 - 263 base 90 of 90 trails 100% open, 2300 acres, 12 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mammoth — Wed 7:40a machine groomed 256 - 314 base 173 of 175 trails 99% open, 24 of 25 lifts, Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mountain High — Wed 6:20a spring snow machine groomed 72 - 96 base 34 of 59 trails 58% open, 6 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mt Baldy — Operating, no details

Mt Shasta — Wed 6:48a machine groomed 164 - 164 base 37 of 38 trails 97% open, 5 of 6 lifts, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 9a-5p; Sat: 9a-5p Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Northstar — Wed 6:08a machine groomed 86 - 173 base 100 of 100 trails 100% open, 3159 acres, 12 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Palisades Tahoe — Wed 6:06a variable machine groomed 72 - 221 base 240 of 270 trails 89% open, 5300 acres, 29 of 44 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Sierra at Tahoe — Wed 6:29a machine groomed 138 - 233 base 40 of 46 trails 87% open, 4 of 14 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Snow Valley — Wed 6:31a machine groomed 84 - 108 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 6 of 12 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Soda Springs — Wed 6:50a packed powder machine groomed 292 - 292 base 18 of 20 trails 90% open, 6 of 6 lifts, Mon, Thu-Fri: 10a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Mon Apr 23: Last day.

Sugar Bowl — Wed 7:24a machine groomed 130 - 236 base 103 of 103 trails 100% open, 9 of 13 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 9a-4p.

Tahoe Donner — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 109 - 109 base Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Diamond Peak — Wed 6:09a machine groomed 66 - 120 base 30 of 30 trails 100% open, 655 acres, 5 of 7 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nevada

Lee Canyon — Closed for Snow Sports

California

Mt Rose — Wed 7:12a machine groomed 144 - 180 base 71 of 77 trails 92% open, 1200 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

PACIFIC NORTH Idaho

Bogus Basin — Wed 11:43a machine groomed 99 - 99 base 78 of 89 trails 8 of 10 lifts, 88% open, Mon-Fri: 10a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:30p May 06: Last day.

Brundage — Closed for Snow Sports

Lookout Pass — Wed 11:10a 77 - 97 base 46 of 53 trails, 23 miles 950 acres, 3 of 5 lifts, 91% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Apr 16: Last day.

Pomerelle — Closed for Snow Sports

Schweitzer — Closed for Snow Sports

Silver Mountain — Wed Reopen 04/15 spring snow machine groomed 87 - 99 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 30: Last day.

Sun Valley — Wed 5:21a machine groomed 122 - 190 base 49 of 128 trails 1897 acres, 6 of 17 lifts, 38% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Tamarack — Closed for Snow Sports

Oregon

Anthony Lakes — Closed for Snow Sports

Hoodoo — Wed Reopen 04/13 machine groomed 115 - 115 base Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Thu-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Ashland — Wed Reopen 04/15 packed powder machine groomed 128 - 148 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Bachelor — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 125 - 125 base 121 of 121 trails 10 of 15 lifts, 100% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Meadows — Wed 5:17a wet snow machine groomed 148 - 246 base 70 of 87 trails 5 of 12 lifts, 80% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mt Hood Skibowl — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 108 - 126 base Sat/Sun: 12p-8p Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Timberline — Wed 7:00a machine groomed 177 - 177 base 4 of 9 lifts, 44% open Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Willamette Pass — Wed Reopen 04/14 variable machine groomed 90 - 90 base Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Washington

49 Degrees North — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 80 - 134 base Fri: 9a-5p Sat: 9a-5p; Sun: 9a-3:30p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Bluewood — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 85 - 92 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Crystal Mountain — Wed 7:05a 2 new machine groomed 115 - 115 base 57 of 85 trails, 5 of 11 lifts, 67% open, Mon-Thu: 9a-4p Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mission Ridge — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 57 - 70 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p Open Sat/Sun.

Mt Baker — Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 153 - 165 base 36 of 38 trails 950 acres, 8 of 8 lifts, 95% open, Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p Open Fri-Sun Apr 23: Last day.

Mt Spokane — Closed for Snow Sports

Stevens Pass — Wed 8:19a machine groomed 78 - 78 base 41 of 77 trails 11 of 14 lifts, 53% open, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie — Wed Reopen 04/12 machine groomed 87 - 87 base Wed-Fri: 9a-5p; Sat/Sun: 9a-5p; Open Wed-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

Summit at Snoqualmie Alpental — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 90 - 160 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 23: Last day.

White Pass — Wed 7:07a machine groomed 121 - 121 base 40 of 47 trails 7 of 8 lifts, 85% open, Mon-Fri: 8:45a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:45a-4p Apr 30: Last day.

CANADA British Columbia

Baldy Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Big White — Closed for Snow Sports

Cypress Mountain — Wed 8:36a machine groomed 154 - 154 base 47 of 53 trails 89% open, 5 of 9 lifts Mon/Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Fri-Mon Apr 16: Last day.

Fairmont Hot Springs — Closed for Snow Sports

Fernie Alpine — Wed 8:27a variable machine groomed 39 - 86 base 120 of 142 trails 85% open, 7 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Grouse Mountain — Wed 6:33a machine groomed 116 - 151 base 33 of 33 trails 100% open, 5 of 5 lifts, smMon-Fri: 9a-9p; Sat/Sun: 9a-9p.

Hudson Bay — Wed 6:26a 1 new machine groomed 49 - 62 base 12 of 41 trails 29% open, 3 of 4 lifts Sat/Sun: 10a-4:30p; Open Sat/Sun Apr 10: 10a-4:30p Apr 30: Last day.

Kicking Horse — Wed 6:24a 6 new machine groomed 69 - 69 base 129 of 129 trails 100% open, 4 of 7 lifts Mon-Thu: 9a-3:30p Fri: 10a-7p; Sat: 9a-7p Sun: 9a-3:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Kimberley — Closed for Snow Sports

Last Frontier Heli Bell 2 — Wed 6:19a 8 new packed powder machine groomed 127 - 127 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Last Frontier Heli Ripley Creek — Wed 6:21a 10 new packed powder 165 - 165 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Mount Seymour — Closed for Snow Sports

Mount Washington Alpine Resort — Wed 8:01a 7 new hard packed machine groomed 88 - 88 base 81 of 81 trails, 100% open, 1600 acres, 10 of 10 lifts Mon: 9a-3:30p Apr 10: Last day.

Panorama Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Powder King — Closed for Snow Sports

RED Mountain Resort — Closed for Snow Sports

Revelstoke Mountain — Wed 6:17a 3 new machine groomed 91 - 91 base 37 of 42 trails, 88% open, 5 of 5 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:30p Apr 16: Last day.

SilverStar — Wed 6:14a machine groomed 91 - 91 base 125 of 133 trails, 94% open 9 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 8a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4:30p; Apr 16: Last day.

Sun Peaks — Wed 7:59a machine groomed 76 - 88 base 137 of 137 trails, 100% open 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Whistler Blackcomb — Wed 5:59a 5 new variable machine groomed 109 - 109 base 240 of 240 trails, 100% open, 8171 acres, 26 of 37 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Whitewater — Closed for Snow Sports

Manitoba

Asessippi Ski Area — Closed for Snow Sports

Quebec

Camp Fortune — Wed 9:07a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 13 of 25 trails, 52% open 3 of 6 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Sat-Mon,Apr 16: Last day.

Le Massif — Wed 6:52a machine groomed 30 - 30 base 54 of 55 trails, 98% open 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Wed: 8:30a-4p; Sun: 8:30a-4p; Apr 12: Last day.

Mont Blanc — Wed Reopen 04/15 machine groomed 30 - 30 base Sat: 8:30a-4p Apr 15: Last day.

Mont Cascades — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Habitant — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Orford — Closed for Snow Sports

Mont Sainte Anne — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 16 - 16 base 69 of 71 trails 97% open, 466 acres, 7 of 9 lifts Mon/Tue: 9a-4p Wed-Fri: 9a-9p Sat: 9a-9p Sun: 8:30a-4p.

Mont Sutton — Wed 6:45a spring snow 16 - 20 base 52 of 60 trails, 87% open 20 miles, 191 acres, 6 of 10 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun 8:30p-4p Apr 23: Last day.

Owls Head — Wed 9:04a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 42 of 52 trails, 81% open 3 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 16: Last day.

Ski La Reserve — Closed for Snow Sports

Sommet Saint Sauveur — Wed 9:02a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 40 of 40 trails 100% open, 6 of 8 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-5p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-7p.

Stoneham — Wed 8:46a spring snow machine groomed 43 - 43 base 41 of 43 trails, 98% open 19 miles, 325 acres, 5 of 6 lifts Mon: 9a-4p; Apr 10: Last day.

Tremblant — Wed 9:00a machine groomed 28 - 28 base 59 of 102 trails, 89% open 11 of 14 lifts Mon-Fri: 8:30a-3:45p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-3:45p Apr 23: Last day.

Val D Irene — Wed Reopen 04/14 machine groomed 30 - 30 base Fri: 9a-3p Sat/Sun: 9a-3p; Open Fri-Sun Apr 16: Last day.

versant Avila — Closed for Snow Sports

Ontario

Blue Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Loch Lomond — Wed 9:10a machine groomed 16 - 16 base 15 of 17 trails, 88% open 3 of 3 lifts Mon: 10a-5p; Sun: 10a-5p; Apr 10: Last day.

Mt St Louis Moonstone — Closed for Snow Sports

Alberta

Banff Norquay — Wed 9:45a wet snow machine groomed 48 - 48 base 48 of 60 trails 80% open, 6 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p.

Castle Mountain — Closed for Snow Sports

Lake Louise — Wed 5:46a 2 new packed powder machine groomed 42 - 53 base 132 of 161 trails 82% open, 11 of 11 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Marmot Basin — Wed 6:56a machine groomed 44 - 44 base 91 of 91 trails 100% open, 7 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

Nakiska — Wed 7:37a machine groomed 53 - 53 base 72 of 79 trails, 91% open 4 of 6 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Apr 23: Last day.

Sunshine Village — Wed 6:55a 2 new machine groomed 64 - 64 base 134 of 145 trails, 92% open, 12 of 13 lifts Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p.

ALASKA Alaska

Alyeska Resort — Wed 5:46a machine groomed 42 - 109 base 60 of 76 trails 79% open, 5 of 7 lifts Mon-Fri: 11a-6p; Sat/Sun: 11a-6p.

Eaglecrest — Closed for Snow Sports

CANADA Quebec

Station Mont Sainte Anne XC — Wed 6:22a spring snow machine groomed 14 - 15 base 13 of 18 trails, 71 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p.