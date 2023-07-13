SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, left, and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland speak during a press conference announcing a strike by The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists on Thursday, July, 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. This marks the first time since 1960 that actors and writers will picket film and television productions at the same time. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood actors join strike
A damaged apartment is seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 13, 2023, following Russia's air attacks targeting the capital city. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Ukraine repels Russian attack
FILE - This illustration provided by Perrigo in May 2023, depicts proposed packaging for the company's birth control medication Opill. U.S. officials have approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, a major change that will broaden access for women and teenagers. The Food and Drug Administration decision on Thursday, July 13, 2023 means drugmaker Perrigo can sell its once-a-day Opill without a prescription. (Perrigo via AP, File)
Over-the-counter birth control
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dmitry Serebryakov, File)
Biden talks Russian prisoner exchange
FILE - Children cool themselves with electric fans as they take a rest near the Forbidden City on a hot day in Beijing, June 25, 2023. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday, July 13, an already warming Earth steamed to its hottest June on record. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
June was Earth’s hottest month on record
Pilot of plane that crashed in Alaska, killing 2, attempted forced landing, report says

 
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The pilot of a small plane that crashed in Alaska earlier this month decided to make a forced landing after fearing the plane would not be able to safely climb over the mountainous terrain, according to a preliminary report released Thursday. Two passengers died in the crash.

The report from the National Transportation Safety Board cites information provided by the pilot to an agency investigator during a brief conversation in an emergency room. Clint Johnson, chief of the agency’s Alaska region, said the pilot’s injuries had delayed a more in-depth conversation with investigators but that one was planned.

Alaska State Troopers identified those who died as Byron Chitwood, 91, of Texas, and Rodney Murdock, 73, of Kodiak.

Philadelphia Eagles first round draft pick Jalen Carter, from the University of Georgia, takes questions from the media during NFL rookie football minicamp, Friday, May 5, 2023, in Philadelphia. Victoria S. Bowles, who was seriously injured in the January car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer, has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Georgia athletics, Jalen Carter sued by passenger in fatal crash of Bulldogs player and staffer
A woman seriously injured in the Jan. 15 car crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and an athletics staffer has sued the school’s athletics association and former Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter for damages.
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. In a statement issued Tuesday, July 11, 2023, Stellantis is urging the owners of about 29,000 older Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator. The company says owners of the 2003 model year pickups should contact a dealer or the company to find out if their trucks are part of the massive Takata recall. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Owners of some 2003 Ram pickups urged to not drive them after another Takata air bag inflator death
Stellantis and the U.S. government are urging owners of some 2003 Dodge Ram pickups to stop driving them after a passenger was killed by an exploding Takata air bag inflator.
This image taken from video and provided by KABC-7 TV shows a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at Long Beach Airport in Southern California on Monday, July 10, 2023. Authorities say the pilot escaped with only minor injuries. The Federal Aviation Administration said the crash happened while the pilot of the Cessna 172 was practicing landings and takeoffs. (KABC-7 via AP)
Pilot escapes with minor injuries when small plane crashes into hangar’s roof at California airport
Authorities say a pilot escaped with only minor injuries after a single-engine plane crashed nose-first into the roof of a hangar at a Southern California airport.
FILE - Roy Herron hugs and shakes hands with supporters with help from Wesley Warrilow, right, after being defeated by Stephen Fincher for U.S. representative, Nov. 2, 2010, at the Elks Lodge in Dresden, Tenn. Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69 years old. (Katie Brake/The Jackson Sun via AP, File)
Roy Herron, longtime Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, dies after injuries from jet ski accident
Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident.

According to the NTSB report, the crash on July 2 occurred minutes after the plane left the airport at Old Harbor, which is on the southeast coast of Kodiak Island. The plane, carrying four passengers and their baggage plus the pilot, was bound for Kodiak, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) away.

The pilot and one passenger sustained serious injuries and another passenger was critically injured, the report states.

Johnson said the wreckage has been recovered and the investigation is ongoing.