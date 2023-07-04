Fire at fuel dock in Alaska community injures 2 people, sinks boat

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A fire broke out at a fuel dock in the south-central Alaska community of Whittier on Tuesday, injuring two people and sinking a boat.

Fletcher Morrison, a fisherman who docks his boat at the Whittier Harbor, was in the area when the fire broke out about shortly before noon, the Anchorage Daily News reported. Morrison described hearing a bang and seeing a boat fueling up at the dock go up in flames. The boat sank, he said.

Emergency teams from Whittier and Girdwood responded, a dispatcher for Whittier police and emergency services confirmed to the newspaper. Girdwood Fire Chief Michelle Weston said medical personnel evaluated two people who were then taken by a medical evacuation service.

Other news Los Angeles DA files charges against 2 cops in 2020 shooting LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two former Los Angeles-area police detectives have been charged in the 2020 shooting of an unarmed man that left him paralyzed from the waist down, the district attorney said Wednesday.

Weston said Tuesday afternoon that the fire was under control