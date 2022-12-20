Inmate in Alaska corrections department custody dies

AP NEWS
December 21, 2022 GMT

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A man serving a sentence for a sexual assault conviction died earlier this month at Goose Creek Correctional Center, the Alaska Department of Corrections said Tuesday.

The department said no foul play is suspected in the Dec. 11 death of Morris Teeluk. The department said the 64-year-old is the 18th person to die in Corrections’ custody this year.

The department said it cannot release medical information, citing privacy provisions. It said Teeluk had been in department custody since 2014.

The department said next of kin have been notified.

