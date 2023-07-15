Tourists take pictures under an umbrella at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles Friday, July 14, 2023. Over a third of Americans are under extreme heat advisories, watches, and warnings as a blistering heatwave continues across the Southwest and California. The sweltering conditions were expected to keep building Friday and through the weekend. Forecasters say some California residents should prepare for the hottest weather of the year. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Southwest swelters under heat wave
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo shooting
Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in action against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur during the women's singles final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Marketa Vondrousova wins Wimbledon
FILE - The Tesla Cybertruck is unveiled at Tesla's design studio Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Hawthorne, Calif. On Saturday, July 15, 2023, Tesla said its first production Cybertruck electric pickup has rolled off the assembly line in Texas, nearly two years behind the original schedule. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)
Tesla’s 1st electric pickup
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640 million
U.S. News

Alaska volcano spews ash cloud high enough to draw weather service warning for pilots

This image courtesy of Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plume from the Shishaldin Volcano captured in an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam located NW of Mt. Shishaldin at 10:33 AM AKDT on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Alaska. (Matt Loewen/Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

This image courtesy of Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey shows a low-level ash plume from the Shishaldin Volcano captured in an Alaska Volcano Observatory webcam located NW of Mt. Shishaldin at 10:33 AM AKDT on Friday, July 14, 2023, in Alaska. (Matt Loewen/Alaska Volcano Observatory/U.S. Geological Survey via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

 
Share

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An erupting volcano in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands sent a towering cloud of ash into the air Friday, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an inflight warning to pilots.

The Shishaldin Volcano began erupting July 11, according to the Alaska Volcano Observatory. A U.S. Coast Guard overflight confirmed lava erupted the same day within the summit crater.

A significant explosion at 1:09 a.m. Friday produced an ash cloud that reached up to 40,000 feet (12,192 meters) and drifted south over the Pacific Ocean. A second smaller explosion at 7:10 a.m. Friday reached about 15,000 feet (4,572 meters).

Other news
Pilot Brian Depauw reacts in the witness box at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial at the Auckland Environment Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Thursday July 13, 2023. Depauw, a helicopter pilot said Thursday he and two of his passengers had escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22. (Nick Monro/Pool Photo via AP)
Pilot says he escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted
A helicopter pilot says he and two of his passengers escaped serious injury by jumping into the ocean when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22.
American Matthew Urey is seen in the witness box at the Whakaari White Island eruption trial at the Auckland Environment Court, in Auckland, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Urey, 39, and his wife Lauren Urey, 35, returned to New Zealand from their home in Richmond, Virginia, to testify in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday in the trial of three tourism companies and three directors charged with safety breaches over the White Island disaster on Dec. 9. 2019. (Jason Oxenham, Pool Photo via AP)
American woman says she thought she would die when New Zealand volcano erupted
An American woman says she told her new husband she loved him and was certain they would die when a New Zealand volcano erupted in 2019, killing 22 people.
Lava emerges from a fissure of the Fagradalsfjall volcano near the Litli-Hrútur mountain, some 30 kilometers (19 miles) southwest of Reykjavik, Iceland, Monday July 10, 2023. Authorities in Iceland on Tuesday warned spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Iceland warns tourists to stay away from volcano erupting with lava and noxious gases
Authorities in Iceland have warned tourists and other spectators to stay away from a newly erupting volcano that is spewing lava and noxious gases from a fissure in the country’s southwest.
Prosecutor Kristy McDonald addresses a court in Auckland, New Zealand, on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, on the first day of a trial after a volcano eruption at a popular tourist island destination killed 22 people in December 2019. The island's owners, brothers Andrew, James and Peter Buttle, their company Whakaari Management Ltd. and tour operators I.D. Tours NZ Ltd. and Tauranga Tourism Services Ltd. went on trial in Auckland District Court for allegedly failing to adequately protect tourists and staff. (Lawrence Smith/Pool Photo via AP)
Tourists received no safety warnings before New Zealand volcano eruption killed 22, prosecutor says
A New Zealand prosecutor says tourists received no health and safety warnings before they landed on the country’s most active volcano ahead of a 2019 eruption that killed 22 people.

The National Weather Service issued a inflight weather advisory due to the drifting ash cloud.

Volcanic ash is angular and sharp and has been used as an industrial abrasive. The powdered rock can cause a jet engine to shut down.

The volcano is 679 miles (1,093 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage near the center of Unimak Island, the largest island in the Aleutians. False Pass, a village of 40 people, is on the island’s east side.

The volcano is a symmetrical cone that is 10 miles (16 kilometers) in diameter at its base. It rises to 9,373 feet (2,857 meters) and is the highest peak in the Aleutians.

Shishaldin is one of the most active volcanoes in the Aleutian volcanic arc. Most eruptions are small. An event in 1999 spewed an ash column that reached 45,000 feet (13,716 meters).

The volcano is monitored with seismic and infrasound sensors, satellite data, a web camera and distant infrasound and lightning networks.