Albanian prosecutors demand arrest of lawmaker and former deputy premier on corruption charges

By LLAZAR SEMINI
 
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian special prosecutors demanded on Monday that a lawmaker and former deputy prime minister be arrested on corruption charges, accusing him of failing to declare his assets and other criminal offenses.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Corruption and Organized Crime, in charge of prosecuting senior officials, made public its request that Arben Ahmetaj be taken into custody. Ahmetaj, 54, was a deputy prime minister and also served as minister of finance and economy in two previous Cabinets of Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama.

As lawmaker, Ahmetaj has parliamentary immunity — meaning that Parliament would first need to agree on his arrest before any action to detain him is taken. Meanwhile, two villas belonging to Ahmetaj have been temporarily seized during the investigation.

He is also being investigated for concession contracts on public waste management, a serious concern for Albania’s governments and a top priority in its efforts to join the European Union. Another former and several current officials, along with two businessmen, are on trial over the same contracts.

If tried and convicted, Ahmetaj could face up to 12 years in prison.

Corruption has long plagued Albania’s transition to democracy. A judicial reform, approved in 2016 with support from the United States and the European Union, created new institutions meant to address corruption. Many judges and prosecutors have been dismissed for alleged corruption and illegally earning property and money.

___

Follow Llazar Semini at https://twitter.com/lsemini