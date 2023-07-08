FILE - Hunter Biden talks with guests before President Joe Biden offers a toast during a State Dinner for India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House in Washington, June 22, 2023. The Republican chairmen of three key House committees are joining forces to probe the Justice Department's handling of charges against Hunter Biden after making sweeping claims about misconduct at the agency. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
House GOP and Hunter Biden
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, speaks during her meeting with China's Vice Premier He Lifeng at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (Pedro Pardo/Pool Photo via AP)
Yellen visits China
Britain's Mark Cavendish receives medical assistance after crashing during the eighth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 201 kilometers (125 miles) with start in Libourne and finish in Limoges, France, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Tour de France
This combination of images shows "Wham!," a documentary premiering July 5 on Netflix, left, the Bravo series “Luann and Sonja: Welcome to Crappie Lake," premiering July 9, and the animated series "My Adventures with Superman,” premiering at midnight on July 6 on Adult Swim, and the next day on Max. (Netflix/Adult Swim via AP)
What to stream
Ground staff pull over the rain cover onto Court no. 18 on day six of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Wimbledon
U.S. News

4 die in upstate NY house fire as crews respond to woman’s desperate call

 
Share

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Four people died, including a 5-year-old girl, when a fire swept through a house west of Albany, New York, just before sunrise Saturday.

Fire crews rushed to the home after a desperate call from a woman, who told a 911 dispatcher that she was trapped in a room with a child and unable to escape through a window because of an air-conditioning unit.

“It’s a horrible scene,” Albany County Sheriff Craig D. Apple Sr. told reporters. “I feel horribly for the family, the neighbors.”

Other news
Georgian opponents of gay rights shout anti-LGBT festival slogans as they try to interfere with a pride party in Tbilisi, Georgia, Saturday, July 8, 2023.Hundreds of opponents of gay rights on Saturday swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event's bar. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)
A mob storms Tbilisi Pride Fest site forcing the event’s cancellation
Hundreds of opponents of gay rights have swarmed the site of an LGBT festival in the capital of the country of Georgia, vandalizing the stage, setting fires and looting the event’s bar.
FILE - Cheese from Switzerland is presented at the fair eat'n Style in Cologne, Germany, on Friday, Nov. 14, 2008. The head of the Switzerland's dairy association SMP says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time. (AP Photo/Hermann J. Knippertz, File)
Switzerland to become a net importer of cheese this year for the first time
The head of the Switzerland’s dairy association says the country will import more cheese than it exports this year for the first time.
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum. (AP Photo)
Airstrike in Sudanese city kills at least 22, officials say, amid fighting between rival generals
Sudan’s Ministry of Health says an airstrike in the city of Omdurman has killed at least 22 people. It says the attack took place Saturday on the Dar es Salaam neighborhood and wounded an unspecified number of people.
Electoral authorities review electoral records projected on a screen, on the third day of a review of electoral records, in Guatemala City, Thursday, July 6, 2023. The Constitutional Court ordered the investigation of alleged irregularities claimed by political parties that lost in the June 25th general election. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
Struggle to certify results of Guatemala’s June 25 presidential vote suffers another setback
The struggle to certify the results of Guatemala’s first-round presidential elections has suffered another setback, after the chief justice of the Supreme Court issued an order blocking the certification.

The Albany Times-Union reports that a 14-year-old boy survived the flames by jumping out of second-story window as fire crews arrived. He was being treated for scrapes and bruises.

A dispatcher tried to help direct the woman and child out of the burning house but was unsuccessful. By the time fire crews arrived, the blaze had engulfed the house on Normanskill Road in the town of New Scotland, about 8 miles (13 kilometers) west of New York’s Capitol.

The Times-Union says the address coincides with that of a fruit and vegetable stand listed as Circle Tree Farm.

The names of the victims weren’t yet released but authorities said that in addition to the child, those who perished include a 40-year-old woman and two men, aged 35 and 64.

Investigators say they think they know where the fire started but have been unable to get into the gutted home to confirm.