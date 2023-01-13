Tiger cub found in crate to stay at ABQ BioPark for 30 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Bengal tiger cub found by Albuquerque police in a dog crate is being cared for by the ABQ BioPark zoo, but only for the next month.

Zoo officials tell KOAT-TV the animal, which is estimated to be 3 months old, is very “people-oriented.”

“It’s not something like a tiger that we want for us,” said Lynn Tupa, zoo manager.

Furthermore, the 20-pound cub will eventually grow to be 400 pounds with long claws that can easily kill.

All new animals at the zoo have to undergo a 30-day quarantine period. Meanwhile, Tupa says the zoo is committed to working with New Mexico Department of Game and Fish to find the tiger a permanent home.

Officers served search warrants Tuesday on two residences in response to tips that a tiger was being illegally held at one of them.

Police said a man was found at a mobile home with a gunshot wound on one of his legs and may have been struck by a stray bullet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officers spotted a blood trail and followed it to an unlocked trailer and that’s where the tiger was found inside the dog crate.

New Mexico bans residents from keeping tigers as pets and federal law now prohibits private owners from keeping tigers as pets or for breeding purposes.

It is not the same animal sought since least year.

The department sought the public’s help to find a young tiger that had been whisked away last summer from an Albuquerque-area house where police reported finding drugs, guns, cash and a 3-foot alligator.

Authorities say the tiger from August is believed to be more than a year old and likely weighs 50-90 pounds.