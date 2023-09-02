Workplace safety officials slap Albuquerque, contractor with $1.1M fine for asbestos exposure

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State regulators have identified willful workplace safety violations that exposed employees at an overnight shelter for women to hazardous asbestos during construction work over a nearly one-year period, the New Mexico Environment Department announced Friday.

The agency’s occupational heath and safety bureau issued fines totaling about $1.1 million against the city of Albuquerque and a contractor related to asbestos exposure at the women’s shelter, located within a campus of medical facilities in the southeastern part of the city.

Several of the individual fines were characterized as “willful-serious” after regulators concluded that the city and the contractor demonstrated plain indifference for the health and safety of employees.

The city said in a statement that asbestos remediation protocols were not correctly followed on a small portion of the construction, while “corrective action was taken and proper abatement has happened since.”

The city also hired a specialist to inspect overnight beds, a detox area and a medical attention area for possible asbestos contamination and to remove any remaining asbestos. Since then, the Gateway Center has opened to serve clients experiencing homelessness.

“The city takes asbestos-related concerns seriously and is conducting a formal review of the firm responsible for construction and the city’s processes to prevent any recurrence,” said Kevin Sourisseau, chief operations officer for the city.

Breathing asbestos fibers can cause a buildup of scar-like tissue in the lungs, resulting in loss of lung function that can progress to disability and death.

The city and contractor have 15 business days challenge the citation or pay and show that violations have been remedied.