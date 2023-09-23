Prime Video to add ads
Office of Gun Violence Prevention
This week in not real news
UAW strike grows
Booking a COVID-19 vaccine?
U.S. News

Judge sides with ACLU, orders Albuquerque to pause removal of homeless people’s belongings

 
Share

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The city of Albuquerque will be banned under a court order from seizing or destroying property of people who are homeless.

A Bernalillo County District Court judge issued a preliminary injunction Thursday that Albuquerque will have to follow starting Nov. 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of New Mexico and others filed a lawsuit last December on behalf of several unhoused residents. In the suit, they argued homeless encampment sweeps were unconstitutional.

They asked a judge to stop officials in the state’s largest city from destroying homeless encampments and jailing and fining people who are living on the street.

Other news
FILE - Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, second from left, with Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Department of Public Safety Benjamin Baker, left, Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina, right, speaks during a news conference, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 in Santa Fe, N.M. Two people were arrested Thursday, Sept. 21, 2022, in connection with a shooting outside an Albuquerque baseball stadium that killed an 11-year-old boy and prompted Grisham to issue a controversial gun ban. (Eddie Moore/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)
Three arrests made in boy’s shooting death that sparked New Mexico governor’s aggressive guns ban
FILE - A ramshackle compound is seen in the desert area of Amalia, N.M., on Aug. 10, 2018. Two firearms charges were dismissed Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, amid preparations for trial against an extended family arrested in a 2018 law enforcement raid on the compound in northern New Mexico and the discovery of a young boy's decomposed body. (AP Photo/Brian Skoloff, File)
Weapons charges dropped in 2018 raid on family compound in desert that turned up child’s remains
FILE - New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham speaks at the Arcosa Wind Towers, Aug. 9, 2023, in Belen, N.M. Grisham on Friday, Sept. 8, issued an emergency public health order that suspends the open and permitted concealed carry of firearms in Albuquerque for 30 days in the midst of a spate of gun violence. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
New Mexico governor amends order suspending right to carry firearms to focus on parks, playgrounds

For now, the city cannot remove people’s belongings without notice or an opportunity for a hearing or a way to reclaim them. The only exceptions to the ban are if the property is on school grounds, obstructs streets or poses an immediate safety threat.

The order is only temporary until a final ruling is made.

In a statement, the city called the ruling “dangerous” and intends to challenge it. Officials also warned it “would severely limit our ability to keep our city clean and safe, while getting people connected to the help they need.”

In Phoenix, a judge ruled Wednesday that Phoenix must permanently clear the city’s largest homeless encampment by Nov. 4. Property owners and residents filed a lawsuit in Maricopa County Superior Court, saying the city had let the tent city become a public nuisance. The city said it was following a law that prevents it from criminalizing public camping.

Phoenix is also dealing with a separate lawsuit in federal court. A federal judge in December issued an emergency injunction prohibiting authorities from enforcing sleeping and camping bans on anyone who cannot obtain a bed in a shelter.