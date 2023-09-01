Proud Boy sentenced
Albuquerque police arrest man in 3 shooting deaths during apparent drug deal

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Albuquerque man has been arrested in connection with the shooting deaths of three people after an apparent drug deal, authorities said.

Police announced late Thursday that 32-year-old Thomas Clark Jr. has been booked on three counts of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The two men and one woman killed were found with gunshot wounds in an apartment parking lot about 5 a.m. Thursday.

Authorities have identified them as 31-year-old Jonathan McGaughy, 35-year-old Genea Oliver and 40-year-old Randy Lovett.

Officers detained Clark after he was found hiding on the roof of a nearby building. He was initially taken into custody for an outstanding felony warrant.

Clark later admitted to shooting all three. He told investigators he opened fire out of panic because the victims were all armed and threatened to kill him over some stolen items. He also alleged someone was shooting at him as he fled so he returned fire.

No phone number was listed for a person matching his name and age in public records.

According to the New Mexico Law Offices of the Public Defender, Clark has a public defender for an unrelated case. It has yet to be determined if that attorney will also represent him in this case, spokesperson Maggie Shepard said.

Police Chief Harold Medina said officers found drugs and some guns at the shooting scene.

“This appears to be some sort of narcotics transaction that resulted in some type of shootout in the neighborhood,” Medina told the Albuquerque Journal.