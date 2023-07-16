Inter Miami's Lionel Messi waves to fans as he is introduced during a celebration by the team at DRV PNK Stadium, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Messi makes Miami debut
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
FILE- This file photo provided by Andy Varner, city administrator for Sand Point, Alaska, shows the city's harbor on June 7, 2016. A 7.2 magnitude earthquake triggered a brief tsunami advisory for southern Alaska, monitoring bodies reported late Saturday, July 15, 2023. The United States Geological Survey wrote in a social media post that the earthquake occurred 106 kilometers (65.8 miles) south of Sand Point, Alaska, at 10:48 p.m. Saturday.(Andy Varner/City of Sand Point via AP, File)
7.2 magnitude earthquake strikes Alaska
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million
U.S. News

4 bystanders injured after Albuquerque street-racing crash; 1 driver arrested

 
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A man has been arrested after a street-racing crash injured four pedestrians in Albuquerque, police said Sunday.

Albuquerque police said Abraham Corral Alvarez, 18, is facing three counts of vehicular homicide because three of the victims suffered serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police said the injured were bystanders at a food truck parked near the site of the street racing late Saturday night.

Other news
A police van is parked in front of a restaurant garden where two men have died following a shooting in a popular tourist area in Poznan, Poland, on Sunday, July 16 , 2023. (AP Photo/KWP Poznan)
2 men killed in gun attack in Polish city of Poznan, police say
Police in Poland say two men have died in a shooting in a restaurant in the Polish city of Poznan. A spokesman for Poznan police, Andrzej Borowiak, said the incident took place in the hotel restaurant garden on St.
Dogwood Lakes housing development resident Frankie Worth describes how he witnessed the shooting of his neighbor during a mass shooting in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Suspect in 4 Georgia deaths is killed in shootout with police, 3 officers wounded, authorities say
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
Police crime tape remained Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Fargo, N.D., near the intersection where one police officer was fatally shot and two others were critically wounded on Friday, July 14. Authorities have said the suspect was also killed in the shooting, and a civilian was injured. (AP Photo/Jack Dura).
Fargo police don’t yet have a motive for the shooting that killed 1 officer and injured 2
Fargo’s police chief says a gunman opened fire on police and firefighters “for no known reason” as they responded to a traffic crash in North Dakota.
A crime laboratory officer removes a box of items as law enforcement searches the home of Rex Heuermann, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Massapequa Park, N.Y. Heuermann, a Long Island architect, was charged Friday, July 14, with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders. (AP Photo/Jeenah Moon)
A new look at an old clue helps investigators arrest the man accused of Gilgo Beach murders
Investigators say a new look at an old clue was the key to finding the man now charged with the killings of three women whose remains were found by a remote Long Island highway.

According to witnesses, three vehicles were racing cars at high speeds when one of the vehicles struck the divider along a bus lane, causing the vehicle to leave the roadway.

Police said four pedestrians were injured. Three of them were taken to a hospital, with two currently in critical condition and the third in stable condition.

Corral Alvarez was detained by police, who said he allegedly was driving impaired.

It was unclear Sunday if Corral Alvarez has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

The drivers of the other cars involved in the street racing were being sought by police.