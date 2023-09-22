Marlins’ Alcantara experiences setback in rehab start in jacksonville

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins’ ace and National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara experienced right forearm tightness after his rehab start with Triple-A Jacksonville Thursday.

“Anybody that you hear forearm tightness you’re concerned, but especially Sandy, who he is and what he means to us,” Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said before his club’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers Friday.

The 28-year-old Alcantara will return to Miami for additional evaluation. He went on the injured list Sept. 6 because of a right forearm flexor strain and showed no discomfort in subsequent throwing programs and bullpen sessions.

“He wasn’t going to let us hold him down if he felt like he could go,” Schumaker said. “You’ve got to love that mentality to try to help us get in the playoffs. We don’t know the specifics yet.”

Alcantara completed four scoreless innings, allowed one hit and struck out four with Jacksonville.

One of the most durable pitchers in the major leagues the past four years. Alcantara led the majors in innings (228 2/3) and complete games (6) last season, while becoming the Marlins’ first Cy Young Award winner. He was 7-12 with a 4.14 ERA and threw three complete games this season before being sidelined with his first arm-related injury in the big leagues.

Miami began Friday in a fight with the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds for the third NL wild card spot.

