Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
El campeón Carlos Alcaraz posa junto a Novak Djokovic tras la final de Wimbledon, el domingo 16 de julio de 2023, en Londres. (AP Foto/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
El campeón Carlos Alcaraz posa junto a Novak Djokovic tras la final de Wimbledon, el domingo 16 de julio de 2023, en Londres. (AP Foto/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

NICE, France (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup on Friday.

The Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had three aces in a match where each player dropped serve twice.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing later Friday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Belgian pair Goffin and Elise Mertens.

Alcaraz is back in action on Saturday when he takes on No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia in singles, then teams in doubles against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The final is schedule for Sunday.

