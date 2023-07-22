Russian rockets are launched against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region, seen from Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)
Ukrainian drone hits Crimean depot
Women's World Cup
Women’s World Cup updates
International soccer superstar Lionel Messi waves as he leaves following a celebration to present him to fans one day after his signing with the Inter Miami MLS soccer team, Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Lionel Messi debut
FILE - American singer Tony Bennett and 27-year-old Sandi Grant smile during the reception held at the Hilton Hotel, London on March 8, 1968, for Bennett who is in London for a concert tour. Bennett, the eminent and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" graced a decadeslong career that brought him admirers from Frank Sinatra to Lady Gaga, died Friday, July 21, 2023. He was 96. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File)
Remembering Tony Bennett
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives
Sports

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz thriving on grass as he wins again at Hopman Cup

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
1 of 2 | 

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)
2 of 2 | 

Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after beating Serbia’s Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men’s singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Victoria Jones/PA via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
Share

NICE, France (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz continued his strong form on grass by beating No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7 (6), 10-5 in the Hopman Cup on Saturday.

The top-ranked Spaniard, who beat 23-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in a five-set Wimbledon thriller last Sunday, had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the two break points he faced. It was Alcaraz’s second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium on Friday.

Since clinching the Queen’s Club Championships final last month for his first grass-court title, Alcaraz has not looked back on what he once called his least favored surface

Other news
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with his trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Alcaraz wins first match since Wimbledon triumph with singles win at Hopman Cup
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz has won his first match since clinching a dramatic Wimbledon final by rallying to beat David Goffin of Belgium 4-6, 6-4, 10-8 in the Hopman Cup in Nice.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach speaks at the opening of the extraordinary hybrid 140th IOC Session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), at the Olympic House, in Lausanne, Switzerland, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (Laurent Gillieron/Keystone via AP)
IOC’s Bach says key to Russian decision for Paris Olympics is athletes’ respectful conduct
IOC president Thomas Bach says the key factor for an ultimate decision on letting Russians participate at the 2024 Paris Olympics is the athletes’ conduct at international competitions.
Sweden's Leo Borg celebrates winning his first round match against Sweden's Elias Ymer at the Swedish Open ATP tennis tournament in Bastad, Sweden, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Adam Ihse/TT News Agency via AP)
Björn Borg’s son Leo wins his first match on ATP tour
There is another Borg on the list of ATP match winners. Leo Borg has won an ATP tour main-draw match for the first time.
Sweden's Mikael Ymer returns to Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a men's singles match on day five of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Friday, July 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Mikael Ymer banned for 18 months by CAS after missing 3 out-of-competition doping tests
Swedish tennis player Mikael Ymer has been banned for 18 months for missing three out-of-competition doping tests in a 12-month period.

The exhibition event is at the Nice Lawn Club in southern France, with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

Alcaraz was playing again later Saturday in doubles alongside Rebeka Masarova against Coric and Donna Vekic.

The tournament final is schedule for Sunday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports