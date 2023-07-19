A portrait of American soldier Travis King is displayed as his grandfather, Carl Gates, talks about his grandson Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Kenosha, Wis. Pvt. King bolted into North Korea while on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone on Tuesday, July 18, a day after he was supposed to travel to a base in the U.S. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Education

New state law allows alcohol to be sold at public university sports venues in Michigan

Michigan State and Air Force play an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2015, in Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Mich. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday, July 18, 2023, allowing liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities, including Michigan State in East Lansing and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A new state law allows alcoholic drinks to be sold at college sporting events in Michigan.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday allowing liquor licenses to be issued to sporting venues at public universities, including Michigan State in East Lansing and the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

“Authorizing the legal sale of alcohol at sporting events will bring us on equal footing with other universities, help reduce the likelihood of binge drinking before games, and bring in a heck of a lot more revenue that we can use to improve the student experience,” Whitmer said in a statement.

Whitmer also signed legislation making liquor-to-go permanent, which is expected to generate revenue for restaurants and small businesses.