State education board promotes Alcorn State vice president to serve as interim leader

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top college board has approved an appointment that promotes Alcorn State University’s vice president for student affairs and enrollment management to interim president.

Starting July 8, Tracy Cook will replace Ontario Wooden, who is leaving the school after three years to focus on his family. The Mississippi Board of Trustees of State Institutions of Higher Learning, which governs all of Mississippi’s public universities, approved Cook’s appointment Friday, according to a statement.

Alfred McNair, the board of trustees’ president, said the board is pleased with the selection of Cook, who also served as Alcorn State’s chief of staff in 2015.

“Dr. Cook will keep the university moving forward and building on its rich heritage,” McNair said.

Cook is a graduate of Alcorn State, earning a bachelor’s degree in agricultural economics and a master’s degree in agronomy and educational administration and supervision. He went on to earn a doctorate and specialist degree in educational leadership from William Carey University in Hattiesburg.

Felecia Nave was terminated in April from her position as university president, which she had held since 2019. Wooden took over in the interim.