FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war
Education

West Virginia officials vow to work with financially strapped Alderson Broaddus University

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the West Virginia Capitol, Jan. 11, 2023, in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Thursday, July 27, that he plans to work with officials at Alderson Broaddus University and elsewhere to help the school work through its financial struggles. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the House Chambers at the West Virginia Capitol, Jan. 11, 2023, in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Thursday, July 27, that he plans to work with officials at Alderson Broaddus University and elsewhere to help the school work through its financial struggles. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)

By JOHN RABY
 
Share

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Higher education officials called off an emergency meeting to address financial struggles at a small West Virginia university after the governor stepped in while the school made arrangements to pay off a whopping $775,000 in utility debts.

The Higher Education Policy Commission wanted to meet this week to address potentially revoking Alderson Broaddus University’s ability to award degrees. But after Republican Gov. Jim Justice made a plea for more time, commission spokesperson Jessica Tice said Thursday afternoon that the meeting had been canceled and the commission was “working with all the parties involved.”

The city of Philippi had sent a notice this week specifying the amount of overdue utility debt at Alderson Broaddus, a private school with an enrollment of less than 1,000 students. Fall classes are set to start next month.

According to the commission, next Monday was the deadline for the university’s utilities to be shut off if a payment had not been made.

Other news
FILE - Cahas Mountain looms over the path of the Mountian Valley Pipeline as it crosses the Blue Ridge Parkway at Adney Gap on July 18, 2018. The Supreme Court is allowing construction to resume on a contested natural-gas pipeline that is being built through Virginia and West Virginia. Work had been halted by the federal appeals court in Richmond, even after Congress ordered the project's approval as part of the bipartisan bill to increase the debt ceiling. President Joe Biden signed the bill into law in June. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP)
Supreme Court allows construction to resume on the Mountain Valley Pipeline
Missy Nester owner of the The Welch News sits in front of the now closed office on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Welch, W.Va. In March, the weekly publication in McDowell County one of the poorest counties America became another one of the quarter of all U.S. newspapers that have shuttered since 2005, a crisis Nester called "terrifying for democracy" and one that disproportionately impacts rural America. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Residents are at a loss after newspaper that bound community together shuts in declining coal county
FILE - A West Virginia State Police car is parked at the Charleston Civic Center, Sept. 2, 2012, in Charleston, W.Va. A lawsuit filed Friday, July 21, 2023, accuses West Virginia State Police troopers of using excessive force in tackling and handcuffing a man who was walking along an interstate highway. (Bob Wojcieszak/The Daily Mail via AP, File)
West Virginia state troopers sued over Maryland man’s roadside death

The school announced Thursday it would pay the city $67,000 on Monday and follow a structured plan for regular payments to resolve the remaining balance. A university statement said the agreement with the city highlights a commitment “to open communication and mutual understanding.”

In asking for Friday’s meeting to be called off, Justice said in a statement that “no one wants to see this university close if there’s a way to avoid it. It may very well be inevitable, but we’re going to try really hard to find a pathway.”

The governor said he plans to meet with the commission and leaders of the university and the legislature “to make sure we exhaust every single avenue we can before drastic action is taken.”

Earlier this month the commission gave the university a provisional reauthorization through next June but said it had would reconsider if Alderson Broaddus did not meet the state’s criteria for financial stability. As part of that meeting, the commission required the university to have plans in place by Oct. 1 for the “teach-out” or transfer of current students as well as arranging for student transcripts and financial air records to be secured with a third party. Alderson Broaddus also was required to provide monthly financial reports to the state.

The school has been struggling financially for several years. Alderson Broaddus was placed on probation in 2017 by its accreditor, the Higher Learning Commission. The probation was lifted in 2019 although the school remained on notice to continue addressing areas of concern.

The commission also was told earlier this month that the U.S. Department of Agriculture had previously agreed to restructure a $27 million loan to the university to allow for a more flexible cash flow.

In April, the university sought alumni contributions to raise immediate funds. That month, Andrea Bucklew, the school’s provost and executive vice president for academic affairs, was named interim president after the retirement of James Barry.

Another state school, private Ohio Valley University in Wood County, went bankrupt and abruptly closed in 2021.