Movie weapons supervisor pleads not guilty to manslaughter in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

In this screen grab from lapel camera video provided by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, movie set armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, right, speaks with a sheriff’s deputy as other colleagues stand with her on the set of the western move “Rust,” shortly after the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins by Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal, Oct. 21, 2021, in New Mexico. A judge will consider allegations of due process violations in the prosecution of Gutierrez-Reed, who is accused of involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of Hutchins, at an online court hearing scheduled Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023. Charges against Baldwin in connection with the shooting were dismissed in April. (Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office via AP)