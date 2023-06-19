AP NEWS
Alejandro Kirk put on injured list by Blue Jays with cut on hand

June 19, 2023 GMT
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung (6) falls in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after taking a strike during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
MIAMI (AP) — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was put on the 10-day injured list Monday by the Toronto Blue Jays because of a cut on his left hand.

Kirk was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday’s 11-7 loss to Texas.

Kirk has three homers and 21 RBIs in 59 games this season.

Catcher Tyler Heineman and right-hander Trent Thornton were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Right-hander Bowden Francis was optioned to the Bisons.

