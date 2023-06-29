FILE - Members of the Supreme Court sit for a new group portrait following the addition of Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, at the Supreme Court building in Washington, Oct. 7, 2022. Bottom row, from left, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan. Top row, from left, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Catcher Alejandro Kirk activated off injured list by Blue Jays

Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers scores on a sacrifice fly by Michael A. Taylor ahead of the tag by Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, June 9, 2023, in Toronto. (Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press via AP
Texas Rangers' Josh Jung (6) falls in front of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Alejandro Kirk after taking a strike during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, left, and catcher Alejandro Kirk confer on the mound during the third inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Friday, June 16, 2023. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
TORONTO (AP) — Catcher Alejandro Kirk was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday by the Toronto Blue Jays, who optioned catcher Tyler Heineman to Triple-A Buffalo.

An All-Star last year, Kirk is batting .253 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 59 games. He hadn’t played since June 18 because of a cut on his left hand.

A four-year veteran from Mexico, Kirk set career highs with a .285 average, 14 homers and 63 RBIs in 139 games last season, when he had 63 walks and 58 strikeouts in 470 at-bats.

Heineman was batting .313 with no home runs and no RBIs in nine games. He left Sunday’s game against Oakland because of soreness in his left side and had not played since.

