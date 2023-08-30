Hurricane Idalia latest
Sports

Reds’ Steer breaks up no-hit bid by Giants’ Cobb with 2-out double in 9th inning

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb throws to a Cincinnati Reds batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Spencer Steer doubled with two outs in the ninth inning for the Cincinnati Reds’ first hit against the San Francisco Giants’ Alex Cobb on Tuesday night.

With Cobb one out from a no-hitter, Steer sliced an opposite-field double that landed just over the outstretched glove of right fielder Luis Matos.

Nick Senzel was credited with a single in the third inning on a two-hopper that third baseman Casey Schmitt snagged with a backhand grab. The rookie’s throw from foul territory was high and pulled a leaping J.D. Davis off the first-base bag.

Official scorer Chris Thoms originally called the play a hit, then changed it to an error.

With two outs in the eighth, Will Benson hit a pop to short center. Austin Slater sprinted in, leaped forward and caught the ball backhanded while prone. Cobb raised both arms in celebration.

After a period of suspense, crew chief Bill Miller announced “The call on the field stands,” and the crowd roared.

Senzel was the second runner to reach, with a one-out walk in the ninth.

The Giants led 6-1.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb