FILE - A helicopter drops water to stop fire on Crimean Bridge connecting Russian mainland and Crimean peninsula over the Kerch Strait, in Kerch, on Oct. 8, 2022. Traffic on the key bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland has been halted amid reports of explosions. The governor of Crimea, which was annexed by Russia in 2014, announced the closure early Monday, July 17, 2023, but did not specify the reason.(AP Photo, File)
Russian bridge to Crimea attacked again
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Stock market today
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Deadly flash flooding in the Northeast
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Senate, Aileen M. Cannon speaks remotely during a Senate Judiciary Committee oversight nomination hearing to be U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida on July 29, 2020, in Washington. The judge presiding over the federal prosecution of former President Donald Trump, U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, takes the bench in the case for the first time this week as she and lawyers for both sides discuss the procedures for handling classified information in the case. (U.S. Senate via AP)
Judge in Trump documents case
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
World News

Algerian leader on a state visit to China to pump up economic ties and lock in support to join BRICS

 
Share

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune began a state visit to China on Monday, with both economic and diplomatic priorities as the North African nation looks to become less gas-dependent and raise its global profile.

The visit follows Tebboune’s trip last month to Russia, a long-time partner and military provider, although Algeria has remained officially neutral in Moscow’s war in Ukraine. Tebboune spent two days in Qatar before landing in Beijing on Monday. A large delegation accompanied Tebboune to China, reflecting a drive for deeper cooperation beyond the economy.

Tebboune is also looking for concrete support for Algerian membership in BRICS, an economic bloc that includes both China and Russia as well as Brazil, India and South Africa, which is hosting a summit next month. The collective was founded in 2009 when the member countries were seen as the potential engine for future global economic growth.

Other news
Migrants rest during a gathering in Sfax, Tunisia's eastern coast, Friday, July 7, 2023. Tensions spiked dangerously in a Tunisian port city this week after three migrants were detained in the death of a local man, and there were reports of retaliation against Black foreigners and accounts of mass expulsions and alleged assaults by security forces. (AP Photo)
At least 15 migrants died this week off Tunisia’s coast and at a desert border amid tensions
Tunisian officials say at least 15 migrants have been found dead off the country’s coast and at its border with Algeria this week.
FILE - Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune gestures during a press conference in Algiers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is starting Tuesday June 14, 2023 a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of "friendship and cooperation" at the invitation of Vladimir Putin, according to a statement from Algerian authorities. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum, file)
Algeria’s president starting state visit to Russia at invitation of Putin
Algerian authorities say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has started a three-day state visit to Russia meant to strengthen relations of “friendship and cooperation” at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez greets fans at the end of the English FA Cup semi final soccer match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Wembley stadium, in London, Saturday, April 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Algeria, Egypt among 4 bids to host 2027 African Cup
CAIRO, Egypt (AP) — Algeria and Egypt are among four bidders competing to host the 2027 African Cup of Nations, the Confederation of African Football said Thursday.
FILE - In this photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower of Camp VI detention facility is seen on April 17, 2019, in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. The U.S. has transferred Guantanamo detainee Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush back to his home country of Algeria citing that his continued detention was no longer necessary, the Department of Defense announced Thursday, April 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
US transfers Guantanamo detainee to Algeria
The U.S. has transferred Guantanamo detainee Said bin Brahim bin Umran Bakush back to his home country of Algeria citing that his continued detention was no longer necessary, the Department of Defense announced Thursday.

BRICS membership has become a diplomatic priority for Algeria with the upending of the global economy, notably due to the war in Ukraine. While in Russia in June, Tebboune offered to help mediate in the conflict.

Algeria’s relationship with China reach into history. Algeria’s official press service APS underscored China’s role as the first non-Arab country to recognize Algeria’s provisional government in 1958, established midway through its brutal independence war with France.

Since 2014, Algeria and China are strategic partners and have pledged to expand their cooperation in the economy, trade, energy to space and health. China has had a hand in numerous projects in Algeria, from construction of a grand mosque in the capital to an array of infrastructure projects.

In recent years, China has become the top source of Algerian imports, ahead of traditional partners France and Italy.