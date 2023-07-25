FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Wildfires in Algeria leave at least 34 people dead and hundreds injured

People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
1 of 10 | 

People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a burnt house and forest, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
2 of 10 | 

A view of a burnt house and forest, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a burnt house and forests, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
3 of 10 | 

A view of a burnt house and forests, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
4 of 10 | 

People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
5 of 10 | 

People inspect burnt vehicles after raging wildfires in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A view of a burnt house and forest, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
6 of 10 | 

A view of a burnt house and forest, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
A man looks at the aftermath of a raging wildfire, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)
7 of 10 | 

A man looks at the aftermath of a raging wildfire, in Bouira, 100 km from Algiers, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed at least 25 people, including soldiers trying to get the flames under control in the face of high winds and scorching summer temperatures, government ministries said Monday. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)
8 of 10 | 

In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)
9 of 10 | 

In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)
10 of 10 | 

In this image taken from video, a wildfire burns in Zbarbar, Bouira Province, Algeria, Monday, July 24, 2023. Wildfires raging across Algeria have killed multiple people as they burn in scorching temperatures and high winds. (AP Photo)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Fires raging through forests, mountain villages and towns in northern Algeria have left at least 34 people dead — with 23 of them in the coastal region of Bejaia, according to authorities and a local radio station keeping track of the grim toll in Bejaia.

Among those killed were 10 soldiers encircled by flames during an evacuation, the Defense Ministry reported Monday night.

Bejaia, part of the Berber-speaking Kabyle region east of Algiers, was the hardest-hit area, with 23 deaths since Sunday, the local Soummam Radio reported on Tuesday. Counting the deaths from the wind-driven blazes that swept through villages to the seaside, the radio report said that 197 other people were injured in the flames.

The official APS news agency reported Monday night that 34 people had died across several regions, or “wilayas.” Some 8,000 firefighters and 530 trucks, backed by military fire-fighting aircraft, fought the blazes in scorching heat, according to the latest update.

The Algerian Defense Ministry said on Monday night that 10 soldiers died in the hardest-hit region of Bejaia. It added that 25 people were injured and evacuated to the closest hospitals.

Summer wildfires in this North African nation have taken heavy tolls in recent years.

At least 37 people were killed last August after wildfires blazed near Algeria’s northern border with Tunisia.

A year earlier, at least 42 people were killed in blazes — including 25 soldiers called in to help fight the fires in the mountainous Kabyle region that is dotted with villages.

Strong winds and successive heat waves have fueled vicious fires in Greece and elsewhere around the Mediterranean this summer.

The Algerian online news site TSA quoted the National Meteorological Office as saying that temperatures that soared to around 50 C (122 F) in some of the fire-hit regions were expected to drop starting Tuesday.