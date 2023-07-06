Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Russia-Ukraine war
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Twitter alternative Threads
Walt Nauta, left, a valet to former President Donald Trump who is charged with helping the ex-president hide classified documents the Justice Department wanted back, arrives for his arraignment along with defense attorney Stanley Woodward, at the James Lawrence King Federal Justice Building in Miami, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
Trump’s valet pleads not guilty
Houston Police Chief Troy Finner gestures during a news conference at HPD headquarters, Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Houston, as he provides an update on the Rudy Farias case. Farias, who was reported missing as a teenager in 2015, returned home the next day but he and his mother deceived officers by giving false names over the ensuing eight years, police said Thursday. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Missing teen mystery takes a twist
FILE - Jwan Yosef, left, and Ricky Martin appear at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Ricky Martin announces divorce
Sports

All Blacks name McKenzie at 10, Mo’unga on the bench to face Argentina in Rugby Championship

Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
1 of 4 | 

Damian McKenzie, left, of the Chiefs tackled by Scott Barrett of the Crusaders during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richie Mo'unga, right, and teammate Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrate after defeating the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
2 of 4 | 

Richie Mo’unga, right, and teammate Sam Whitelock of the Crusaders celebrate after defeating the Chiefs in the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richie Mo'unga, second right, of the Crusaders is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)
3 of 4 | 

Richie Mo’unga, second right, of the Crusaders is congratulated by teammates after scoring a try during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Richie Mo'unga of the Crusaders takes a kick at goal during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport via AP)
4 of 4 | 

Richie Mo’unga of the Crusaders takes a kick at goal during the Super Rugby Pacific final between the Chiefs and the Crusaders in Hamilton, New Zealand, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Aaron Gillions/Photosport via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By The Associated Press
 
Share

Damian McKenzie was handed an unexpected start at flyhalf ahead of Richie Mo’unga in the New Zealand team facing Argentina on Saturday in the opening round of the Rugby Championship.

McKenzie played in Japan last year in a move which might have signaled the end of his All Blacks career but he has had an exceptional season in which he led the Chiefs to the Super Rugby final.

The All Blacks selectors know what Mo’unga can do, so have taken the chance to try out McKenzie while naming the out-of-form Beauden Barrett at fullback. At the same time, they appear to be keeping under wraps their best 15 which will start against the world champion Springboks in Wellington next weekend.

Other news
FILE - Alexander Volkanovski reacts after winning a featherweight title bout against Max Holloway during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 8, 2023. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Alexander Volkanovski returns to featherweight to reclaim title at UFC 290
Former featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will face interim champ Yair Rodriguez in UFC 290 in Las Vegas.
Brooks Koepka watches his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of LIV Golf-Valderrama golf tournament Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Sotogrande, Spain. (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Brooks Koepka accuses LIV teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the golf course
Brooks Koepka is accusing LIV Golf teammate Matthew Wolff of quitting on the course. Koepka is captain of Smash. Wolff is among his three teammates.
San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 draft pick, greets fans before an NBA basketball press conference, Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the AT&T Center in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)
Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed
San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama says he believes Britney Spears grabbed him from behind as he was walking into a restaurant at a Las Vegas casino, and that the security detail he was with pushed the pop star away.
Miami Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis holds his knee after an injury during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Marlins CF Jonathan Davis to have surgery on meniscus in right knee
Marlins center fielder Jonathan Davis, who was carted off in a Tuesday night game against the St. Louis Cardinals, will have surgery Thursday on his right knee after an MRI revealed a meniscus injury.

Chiefs winger Emoni Narawa will make his test debut and lock Josh Lord will play his third test and first since 2021 in a second-row partnership with Scott Barrett. Veteran locks Sam Whitelock and Brodie Rettalick have been omitted from the match 23 in another sign of planning for the South Africa match.

Tupou Vaa’i is on the bench to cover lock.

Aaron Smith will play his 115th test at scrumhalf and Jordie Barrett once again will start at inside center in an injury-hit midfield.

Dane Coles was at hooker for his 85th test while Samisoni Taukei’aho also has been left out of the match 23.

“We have taken the need to build combinations in a vital year and balanced it with the need to manage the squad after Super Rugby,” coach Ian Foster said. “This is obviously a massive year and we are really confident in the way that we’ve been building. We have had a short buildup but an effective one.”

Saturday’s match will be the first ever played in Mendoza and all 42,500 seats were sold two months before the match.

___

New Zealand: Beauden Barrett, Emoni Narawa, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Damian McKenzie, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (captain), Shannon Frizell, Josh Lord, Scott Barrett, Tyrel Lomax, Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot. Reserves: Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, Nepo Laulala, Tupou Vaa’i, Dalton Papali’i, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo’unga, Braydon Ennor.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports