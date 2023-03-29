Injured All Blacks winger Sevu Reece out of Rugby World Cup

FILE - New Zealand's Sevu Reece runs in to score a try during the rugby international between the All Blacks and Japan at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, on Oct. 29, 2022. Reece has been ruled out of the Rugby World Cup 2023 in France with a knee ligament injury which requires surgery. He was injured in a Super Rugby Pacific match on March 18, 2023, although seriousness of the injury wasn't confirmed until Wednesday, March 29. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, File)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — All Blacks winger Sevu Reece has been ruled out of this year’s Rugby World Cup in France with a knee ligament injury which requires surgery.

The veteran of 23 tests was injured in a Super Rugby Pacific match between the Christchurch-based Crusaders and the Auckland-based Blues on March 18, although seriousness of the injury wasn’t confirmed until Wednesday.

“He’ll be back in 2024,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said. “We really feel for him.

“He’s been incredible for us and it’s a big loss. A lot of hard work will get him back to where he was beforehand, being a world class wing.”

While the All Blacks will feel the loss of Fiji-born Reece, wing is one area in which the New Zealand team enjoys a lot of depth.

