Saint-Maximin becomes the latest player to swap the Premier League for Saudi Pro League

FILE - Newcastle United's Allan Saint-Maximin duels for the ball during the EFL Cup semifinal, first leg soccer match between Southampton and Newcastle United at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England, Jan. 24, 2023. Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player Sunday July 30, 2023, to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Allan Saint-Maximin became the latest player Sunday to swap the Premier League for the Saudi Pro League after leaving Newcastle to join Al-Ahli on a four-year deal.

The former France youth international spent four years at St. James’ Park and departs for an undisclosed fee.

Saint-Maximin will team up with former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, ex-Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez and former Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy at Al-Ahli as the influx of top names to Saudi Arabia shows no sign of abating.

The 26-year-old Saint-Maximin scored 13 goals across 124 appearances for the Magpies, but the winger has struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

The deal to sell Saint-Maximin has drawn criticism with the Saudi Public Investment Fund having the majority ownership in both Newcastle and Al-Ahli.

“Everyone at Newcastle United thanks Allan for his contribution to the club and community and extends best wishes for the next chapter in his career,” Newcastle said in a statement confirming his departure.

