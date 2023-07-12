The first anniversary image released Wednesday, July 12, 2023, by Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach, shows NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope displaying a star birth like it’s never been seen before, full of detailed, impressionistic texture. The subject is the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the closest star-forming region to Earth. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Klaus Pon via AP)
Webb Space Telescope
FILE - Disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing, Nov. 22, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Nassar was stabbed Sunday, July 9, 2023, in his cell at a federal penitentiary in Florida, out of view of surveillance cameras pointed at common areas and corridors. It’s the second time the ex-U.S. women’s gymnastics team doctor has been assaulted in federal custody while serving decades in prison for sexually abusing athletes. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Details of Larry Nassar stabbing emerge
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $750 million
This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox as Logan Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." (HBO via AP)
2023 Emmy nominations
File - A food shopper pushes a cart of groceries at a supermarket in Bellflower, Calif., on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Over the past 12 months, gas prices have dropped, grocery costs have risen more slowly and used cars have become less expensive.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
June CPI report
Turbulence aboard Allegiant flight injures 2 passengers, 2 flight attendants

FILE - An Allegiant Airbus A320 prepares to land in South Bend, Ind., Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two passengers and two flight attendants were injured when a plane plunged nearly a mile during severe turbulence Wednesday while flying from North Carolina to Florida, officials said.

The Allegiant flight was traveling from Asheville Regional Airport to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, where it landed normally and taxied to the gate under its own power, the airline said in a statement. The plane was carrying 179 passengers and six crew members.

The Airbus A320 dropped about 5,000 feet (1.5 kilometers), from an elevation of about 18,000 feet (5.5 kilometers) to 13,000 feet (4 kilometers), in less than two minutes, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

This photo provided by Hillsborough County, Fla., shows a sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house. The sinkhole has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property. Hillsborough County officials said the sinkhole located in the Tampa suburb of Seffner, Fla., appeared again on Monday, July 10, 2023, which they said is not unusual for such underground formations especially in central Florida with its porous limestone base. (Todd Pratt/Hillsborough County via AP)
A Florida sinkhole that claimed a man’s life in 2013 reopens, this time harmlessly
A Florida sinkhole that in 2013 fatally swallowed a man sleeping in his own house has reopened for a third time, this time behind chain-link fencing and doing no harm to people or property.
Beach goers take a dip in the Atlantic Ocean at Hollywood Beach, Monday, July 10, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state's already oppressive summer weather. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Florida in hot water as ocean temperatures rise along with the humidity
Record ocean heat has invaded Florida with a vengeance. Water temperatures in the mid-90s (mid-30s Celsius) are threatening delicate coral reefs, depriving swimmers of cooling dips and adding a bit more ick to the state’s already oppressive summer weather.
The law office in Largo, Fla. is shown, Sunday, July 9, 2023, where the killing of attorney Steven Cozzi took place. Florida prosecutors are seeking the death penalty in the case of a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing. (AP Photo/Curt Anderson)
Florida prosecutors are laying out their case against a plastic surgeon facing the death penalty
Florida prosecutors are laying out their death penalty case against a plastic surgeon accused of killing a lawyer during an acrimonious battle over medical billing.
Hillsborough County cold case murder suspect Donald Santini weeps moments before he is denied bond by Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court Judge Catherine Catlin during his hearing on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. Santini is accused of strangling Cynthia Wood in 1984. (Douglas R. Clifford/Tampa Bay Times via AP)
Florida judge to murder suspect on run for 40 years: “You knew you were running from something.”
A Florida judge has denied a 65-year-old California fugitive bail in connection with the death of a woman nearly 40 years ago.

Airport paramedics met the plane to assess the four injured people, Allegiant said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, but officials didn’t immediately provide details about their injuries.

Allegiant said it was working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate.

Earlier this month, a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Honolulu to Sydney hit severe turbulence, injuring seven people on board. And last year, 20 people were hospitalized, with 11 seriously injured, after turbulence struck a Hawaiian Airlines plane flying from Phoenix to Honolulu.