AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Monday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 24, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bowie 47, Anacostia, D.C. 26

Elkton 50, Joppatowne 29

Fallston 38, Edgewood 24

Frederick Douglass 52, Fairmont Heights 20

Gerstell Academy 47, Roland Park Country 38

Greater Grace 62, MD School for the Deaf 27

Greenwood Mennonite School, Del. 46, Salisbury 37

Harford Tech 54, Eastern Tech 38

Havre de Grace 39, North Harford 35

Leonardtown 37, Kings Christian 7

Linganore 59, Oakdale 46

Manchester Valley 65, South Carroll 43

McDonogh School 75, Archbishop Spalding 25

Mt. De Sales Academy 55, Friends 41

Oakland Mills 52, Reservoir 40

Parkside 60, Pocomoke 27

Rising Sun 61, Perryville 38

Severn 39, Bel Air 18

South River 63, Huntingtown 34

Tri-State Christian 36, North East 32

Wicomico 63, Snow Hill 41

Winters Mill 36, Centennial 29

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Patterson Mill vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.