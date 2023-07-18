Florida alligator bit snorkeler in public swimming area that’s now closed

ALTOONA, Fla. (AP) — The central Florida spring has been closed to the public after a swimmer was bitten by an alligator, officials said.

The attack occurred shortly after noon Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area on the Ocala National Forest, just north of Orlando, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

A man was snorkeling within the designated swim area of the spring, where he reported being bitten by an adult alligator, officials said. The victim suffered puncture wounds and lacerations. Workers at the park rendered first aid and closed the swimming area, officials said. The man transported himself to seek medical care.

A 7 1/2 foot (2.3 meter) alligator believed to be involved was removed from the swim area, which is expected to reopen in the near future, officials said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed the alligator’s removal and will investigate the attack.