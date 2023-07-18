FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, the United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. The 2023 Women's World Cup will be spread across nine cities in Australia and New Zealand. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)
Florida alligator bit snorkeler in public swimming area that’s now closed

 
ALTOONA, Fla. (AP) — The central Florida spring has been closed to the public after a swimmer was bitten by an alligator, officials said.

The attack occurred shortly after noon Monday at the Alexander Springs Recreation Area on the Ocala National Forest, just north of Orlando, according to a U.S. Forest Service news release.

A man was snorkeling within the designated swim area of the spring, where he reported being bitten by an adult alligator, officials said. The victim suffered puncture wounds and lacerations. Workers at the park rendered first aid and closed the swimming area, officials said. The man transported himself to seek medical care.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava smiles as she speaks alongside outdoor workers demanding workplace protections against extreme heat, during a news conference, Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Stephen P. Clark Government Center in Miami. A Heat Standard ordinance passed the first step to becoming law at a county commission meeting Tuesday. The bill will go to a public hearing in September, then back to the full commission for a final vote. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Miami-Dade County moves forward with new rules to protect workers from extreme heat
With record heat in Florida and the rest of the U.S., officials in Miami-Dade County are moving to protect about 80,000 outdoor workers in the construction and agriculture trades.
FILE - A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading, "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., May 11, 2023. AAA won’t renew “a very small percentage” of homeowners and auto insurance policies in Florida, joining other insurance companies in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State despite efforts by Florida lawmakers to calm the volatile insurance market, the company said Tuesday, July 18. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
After devastating 2022 hurricane season, AAA not renewing some insurance policies in Florida
AAA says it won’t renew a small percentage of homeowner and auto insurance policies in hurricane-wracked Florida, joining other insurers in limiting their exposure in the Sunshine State.
FILE - A cross is seen on top of the steeple at the Saint Stephen Lutheran Church Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin Republicans are trying again to block government agencies from closing churches during emergencies, this time with a constitutional amendment. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)
Wisconsin Republicans pitch amendment to block church closures during emergencies
Wisconsin Republicans are proposing a constitutional amendment that would prohibit government officials from closing churches during emergencies.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Trump is notified he’s a target of the US criminal probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s been notified he is a target of the Justice Department investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

A 7 1/2 foot (2.3 meter) alligator believed to be involved was removed from the swim area, which is expected to reopen in the near future, officials said. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission managed the alligator’s removal and will investigate the attack.