April 8, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|1
|1
|.500
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|0
|1
|.000
|1½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
___
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire 8, Altoona 2
Portland 7, Binghamton 5
Erie 5, Akron 0
Harrisburg at Somerset, ppd.
Bowie 8, Hartford 0
|Friday's Games
New Hampshire 7, Altoona 2
Portland 2, Binghamton 0
Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5
Reading at Richmond, ppd.
Akron 6, Erie 4
Bowie 5, Hartford 3
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford 1:10 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Reading at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
<