Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 8, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)201.000
Portland (Boston)201.000
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)101.000½
Reading (Philadelphia)00.0001
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)02.0002
Hartford (Colorado)02.0002

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)201.000
Akron (Cleveland)11.500½
Erie (Detroit)11.500½
Richmond (San Francisco)00.0001
Harrisburg (Washington)01.000
Altoona (Pittsburgh)02.0002

___

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire 8, Altoona 2

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Erie 5, Akron 0

Harrisburg at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 8, Hartford 0

Friday's Games

New Hampshire 7, Altoona 2

Portland 2, Binghamton 0

Somerset 6, Harrisburg 5

Reading at Richmond, ppd.

Akron 6, Erie 4

Bowie 5, Hartford 3

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford 1:10 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reading at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

