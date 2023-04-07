AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 7, 2023 GMT

All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)101.000
Portland (Boston)101.000½
Hartford (Colorado)00.000½
Reading (Philadelphia)00.000½
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)00.000½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)01.0001

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)101.000
Erie (Detroit)101.000
Harrisburg (Washington)00.000½
Richmond (San Francisco)00.000½
Akron (Cleveland)01.0001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)01.0001

___

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire 8, Altoona 2

Portland 7, Binghamton 5

Erie 5, Akron 0

Harrisburg at Somerset, ppd.

Bowie 8, Hartford 0

Friday's Games

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford 1:10 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.<

