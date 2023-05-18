AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 18, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2312.657
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2113.618
Hartford (Colorado)1816.529
New Hampshire (Toronto)1816.529
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1519.441
Reading (Philadelphia)1321.382

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)1916.543
Richmond (San Francisco)1816.529½
Akron (Cleveland)1717.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1617.4852
Harrisburg (Washington)1618.471
Bowie (Baltimore)1023.3038

___

Tuesday's Games

Erie 18, Harrisburg 6

Somerset 14, Reading 10

Bowie 4, Altoona 3

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5

Akron 2, Richmond 1, 5 innings

Portland 14, Hartford 1

Wednesday's Games

Erie 4, Harrisburg 2

Reading 9, Somerset 1

Altoona 11, Bowie 2

New Hampshire 3, Binghamton 1

Richmond 11, Akron 4

Hartford 14, Portland 6

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

