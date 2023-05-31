Double-A Eastern League Glance

Click to copy

Click to copy

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 31 15 .674 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 25 20 .556 5½ Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 23 22 .511 7½ New Hampshire (Toronto) 23 22 .511 7½ Hartford (Colorado) 22 23 .489 8½ Reading (Philadelphia) 18 27 .400 12½

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Detroit) 25 21 .545 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 22 22 .500 2 Harrisburg (Washington) 22 23 .489 2½ Akron (Cleveland) 21 24 .467 3½ Richmond (San Francisco) 21 24 .467 3½ Bowie (Baltimore) 17 27 .386 7

___

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 10, Portland 8

Somerset 3, Erie 2

Reading 3, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 8, Hartford 2

Akron 5, Bowie 4

Binghamton 10, Richmond 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton 10, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 9, Reading 8

Portland 3, Somerset 1

Hartford 7, Akron 5

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 11, Richmond 1

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.