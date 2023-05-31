AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 31, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3115.674
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2520.556
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2322.511
New Hampshire (Toronto)2322.511
Hartford (Colorado)2223.489
Reading (Philadelphia)1827.40012½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2521.545
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2222.5002
Harrisburg (Washington)2223.489
Akron (Cleveland)2124.467
Richmond (San Francisco)2124.467
Bowie (Baltimore)1727.3867

___

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 10, Portland 8

Somerset 3, Erie 2

Reading 3, Harrisburg 0

Altoona 8, Hartford 2

Akron 5, Bowie 4

Binghamton 10, Richmond 9

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Binghamton 10, Altoona 3

New Hampshire 9, Reading 8

Portland 3, Somerset 1

Hartford 7, Akron 5

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 11, Richmond 1

Wednesday's Games

Portland at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 11:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

