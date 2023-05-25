AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

May 25, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2713.675
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2416.6003
New Hampshire (Toronto)2019.513
Hartford (Colorado)1921.4758
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1822.4509
Reading (Philadelphia)1525.37512

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)2119.525
Richmond (San Francisco)2119.525
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2019.513½
Erie (Detroit)2120.512½
Akron (Cleveland)1921.4752
Bowie (Baltimore)1425.359

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg 8, Reading 5

Bowie 7, Akron 2

Binghamton 8, Richmond 6

Altoona 6, Hartford 3

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Somerset 3

Wednesday's Games

Altoona 13, Hartford 9

Somerset 3, Erie 1

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd to May 27

Bowie 9, Akron 0

Richmond 7, Binghamton 2

Harrisburg 7, Reading 4

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

