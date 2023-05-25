Double-A Eastern League Glance

All Times EDT Northeast Division W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 27 13 .675 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 24 16 .600 3 New Hampshire (Toronto) 20 19 .513 6½ Hartford (Colorado) 19 21 .475 8 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 18 22 .450 9 Reading (Philadelphia) 15 25 .375 12

Southwest Division W L Pct. GB Harrisburg (Washington) 21 19 .525 — Richmond (San Francisco) 21 19 .525 — Altoona (Pittsburgh) 20 19 .513 ½ Erie (Detroit) 21 20 .512 ½ Akron (Cleveland) 19 21 .475 2 Bowie (Baltimore) 14 25 .359 6½

___

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg 8, Reading 5

Bowie 7, Akron 2

Binghamton 8, Richmond 6

Altoona 6, Hartford 3

Portland 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 7, Somerset 3

Wednesday's Games

Altoona 13, Hartford 9

Somerset 3, Erie 1

New Hampshire at Portland, ppd to May 27

Bowie 9, Akron 0

Richmond 7, Binghamton 2

Harrisburg 7, Reading 4

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.