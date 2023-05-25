May 25, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|13
|.675
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|16
|.600
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|19
|.513
|6½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|21
|.475
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|22
|.450
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|15
|25
|.375
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|19
|.525
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|20
|19
|.513
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|21
|20
|.512
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|21
|.475
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|25
|.359
|6½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg 8, Reading 5
Bowie 7, Akron 2
Binghamton 8, Richmond 6
Altoona 6, Hartford 3
Portland 6, New Hampshire 4
Erie 7, Somerset 3
|Wednesday's Games
Altoona 13, Hartford 9
Somerset 3, Erie 1
New Hampshire at Portland, ppd to May 27
Bowie 9, Akron 0
Richmond 7, Binghamton 2
Harrisburg 7, Reading 4
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 11 a.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.