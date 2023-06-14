AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 14, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3622.621
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3522.614½
New Hampshire (Toronto)3027.526
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2829.491
Hartford (Colorado)2433.42111½
Reading (Philadelphia)2235.38613½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3026.536
Erie (Detroit)3127.534
Akron (Cleveland)2928.509
Harrisburg (Washington)2829.491
Richmond (San Francisco)2532.439
Bowie (Baltimore)2432.4296

___

Tuesday's Games

Erie 7, Harrisburg 3

Akron 9, New Hampshire 1

Portland 9, Binghamton 1

Somerset 8, Altoona 4

Bowie 7, Richmond 5

Reading 14, Hartford 2

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Bowie, 2, 5:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.