Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|15
|5
|.750
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|12
|8
|.600
|3
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|8
|.579
|3½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|10
|9
|.526
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|11
|.450
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|13
|7
|.650
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|10
|9
|.526
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|11
|.450
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|8
|12
|.400
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|6
|13
|.316
|6½
___
|Friday's Games
Binghamton 6, Akron 1
Portland 12, Erie 3
Hartford 2, New Hampshire 0
Altoona at Reading, ppd.
Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.
Richmond at Bowie, ppd.
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton 6, Akron 4, 11 innings
Portland 11, Erie 10, 10 innings
Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1
Altoona 4, Reading 3, 1st game
Reading 3, Altoona 1, 2nd game
Somerset 3, Harrisburg 2, 1st game
Harrisburg 9, Somerset 5, 2nd game
Bowie 1, Richmond 0, 1st game
Richmond 6, Bowie 4, 2nd game
|Sunday's Games
Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
