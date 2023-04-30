AP NEWS
Double-A Eastern League Glance

April 30, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)155.750
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)128.6003
Hartford (Colorado)118.579
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)109.526
New Hampshire (Toronto)911.4506
Reading (Philadelphia)614.3009

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)137.650
Altoona (Pittsburgh)109.526
Akron (Cleveland)911.4504
Harrisburg (Washington)911.4504
Erie (Detroit)812.4005
Bowie (Baltimore)613.316

___

Friday's Games

Binghamton 6, Akron 1

Portland 12, Erie 3

Hartford 2, New Hampshire 0

Altoona at Reading, ppd.

Somerset at Harrisburg, ppd.

Richmond at Bowie, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton 6, Akron 4, 11 innings

Portland 11, Erie 10, 10 innings

Hartford 3, New Hampshire 1

Altoona 4, Reading 3, 1st game

Reading 3, Altoona 1, 2nd game

Somerset 3, Harrisburg 2, 1st game

Harrisburg 9, Somerset 5, 2nd game

Bowie 1, Richmond 0, 1st game

Richmond 6, Bowie 4, 2nd game

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

