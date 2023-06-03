June 3, 2023 GMT
Double-A Eastern League Glance
|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|31
|18
|.633
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|20
|.583
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|25
|23
|.521
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|29
|.396
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|27
|22
|.551
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|22
|.532
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|24
|.500
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|23
|25
|.479
|3½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|18
|29
|.383
|8
___
|Thursday's Games
Altoona 9, Binghamton 8
Reading 13, New Hampshire 7
Hartford 4, Akron 3
Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5
Somerset 11, Portland 7
Erie 9, Richmond 1
|Friday's Games
Altoona 6, Binghamton 3
New Hampshire 4, Reading 1
Somerset 9, Portland 7
Richmond 6, Erie 5
Akron 4, Hartford 3
Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at Akron, 2:05 p.m.