Double-A Eastern League Glance

June 3, 2023 GMT
All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3118.633
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2820.583
New Hampshire (Toronto)2523.521
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2325.479
Hartford (Colorado)2325.479
Reading (Philadelphia)1929.39611½

Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2722.551
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2522.5321
Harrisburg (Washington)2424.500
Akron (Cleveland)2325.479
Richmond (San Francisco)2226.458
Bowie (Baltimore)1829.3838

___

Thursday's Games

Altoona 9, Binghamton 8

Reading 13, New Hampshire 7

Hartford 4, Akron 3

Harrisburg 6, Bowie 5

Somerset 11, Portland 7

Erie 9, Richmond 1

Friday's Games

Altoona 6, Binghamton 3

New Hampshire 4, Reading 1

Somerset 9, Portland 7

Richmond 6, Erie 5

Akron 4, Hartford 3

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:03 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

