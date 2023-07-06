Emergency service workers gather outside damaged buildings as search for victims continues following a Russian missile attack in Lviv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Mykola Tys)
Sports

Jose Altuve placed on injured list by Astros with left oblique discomfort

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) prepares to swing at a pitch in the top of the first inning in a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Monday, July 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve jogs the bases after hitting a homer in the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers, Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros star second baseman Jose Altuve was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday with left oblique discomfort.

Altuve sat out the last two games after he was injured during batting practice before Tuesday’s game. Houston general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday the team didn’t believe the injury was serious but he didn’t expect him back before next week’s All-Star break. The move is retroactive to Tuesday.

Altuve missed four games in early June with a right oblique injury.

This is his second stint on the injured list this season. He sat out until May 19 after fracturing his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic. The eight-time All-Star is hitting .264 with six homers and 18 RBIs this season.

Infielder David Hensley was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Altuve’s spot on the roster. Houston also recalled right-hander Ronel Blanco after left-hander Parker Mushinski was optioned to Sugar Land on Wednesday.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports