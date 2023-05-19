Wales rugby greats Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric announce shock retirements

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Wales greats Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric stunned the rugby world by announcing their international retirements on Friday.

The shocking decisions came less than four months before the Rugby World Cup in France.

Jones has the most test caps in the world, 170 since 2006.

Tipuric has 94 since 2011.

Both of them started in the forward pack for Wales’ last match in March against France in the Six Nations, and were named this month in a preliminary World Cup squad. The squad assembles next week.

If he’d made it to his fifth Rugby World Cup, Jones would have celebrated his 38th birthday in the first week.

The World Cup was expected to be his swansong. He appeared to be farewelling Ospreys supporters in their last home match nearly a month ago.

Unlike Tipuric, Jones didn’t note in his retirement statement that he would continue playing for their Ospreys regional side. He’s down to play for the Barbarians against a World XV at Twickenham next week.

Jones wrote on Instagram: “After ongoing dialogue with the coaching staff and the WRU, I have decided to step away from the international game. So, after 17 years I look back on special memories with Welsh greats and future Welsh greats.”

Less than two hours beforehand, Tipuric’s sports management released a statement on his behalf saying, “Now seems the right time to step away from international rugby. I’m looking forward to spending more time at home and putting all my energies into playing for my home region the Ospreys.”

Together, Jones and Tipuric helped Wales win four Six Nations titles — two of them Grand Slams — and reach the World Cup semifinals in 2019 in Japan.

Wales coach Warren Gatland, under whom both played most of their careers, paid tribute.

Of Jones, Gatland said, “His leadership, dedication and determination are second to none and he has been an incredibly special player for Wales over the past 17 years. Every single time he has taken to the training pitch or put on the red jersey in a test match he has given his absolute all: Setting standards and leading by example.

“Al’s passion and commitment for his country are limitless and he has been an important pillar for the game in Wales. He leaves a lasting legacy in Welsh rugby.”

Of Tipuric, Gatland said, “He’s quite quiet off the pitch, but his skillset and his workrate really set him apart from others. He doesn’t like a lot of fuss but I’d like to congratulate him on a great career. He has made an outstanding contribution to Welsh rugby.”

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports