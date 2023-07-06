Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1

A man cools off at an urban beach at Madrid Rio park in Madrid, Spain, Monday, June 26, 2023. The entire planet sweltered for the two unofficial hottest days in human recordkeeping Monday and Tuesday, according to University of Maine scientists at the Climate Reanalyzer project. The unofficial heat records come after months of unusually hot conditions due to climate change and a strong El Nino event. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)
Sweltering heat across the planet
This photo, taken in New York on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, left, and that of Twitter. Meta is poised to unveil the new app that appears to mimic Twitter — a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by Elon Musk. A listing for the Threads app appeared on Apple's App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta launches Threads
CORRECTS DATE - This image provided by Planet Labs PBC shows the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Southern Ukraine on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Ukraine and Russia are accusing each other of planning to attack one of the world's largest nuclear power plants. But neither side provided evidence to support their claims of an imminent threat to the facility in southeastern Ukraine that is occupied by Russian troops. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Russia-Ukraine nuclear plants
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Coco Lee, a Hong Kong-born singer who had a highly successful career in Asia, died on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. She was 48. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Hong Kong-born singer Coco Lee dies
Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the second set from Australia's Jordan Thompson during the men's singles match on day three of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Wimbledon Day 3
Sports

Down to last strike, the Mets rally on Alvarez’s homer and Canha’s triple to beat the D-backs 2-1

New York Mets' Francisco Alvarez, right, celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets' dugout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
1 of 7 | 

New York Mets’ Francisco Alvarez, right, celebrates his game-tying home run next to Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker (53) during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. Alvarez had just rounded first, and turned toward the Mets’ dugout. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
2 of 7 | 

New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga throws to an Arizona Diamondbacks batter during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, left, gets pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
3 of 7 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Andrew Chafin, left, gets pulled by manager Torey Lovullo during the ninth inning of the team’s baseball game against the New York Mets on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo, left, dives safely back to first base as New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reaches out to make a late catch on a pickoff throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
4 of 7 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks’ Geraldo Perdomo, left, dives safely back to first base as New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) reaches out to make a late catch on a pickoff throw during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
5 of 7 | 

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Tommy Henry throws against the New York Mets during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso makes a catch at first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks' Evan Longoria during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
6 of 7 | 

New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso makes a catch at first base for the out on Arizona Diamondbacks’ Evan Longoria during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
After Arizona Diamondbacks' Alek Thomas flew out, New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga smiles as he slaps hands with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
7 of 7 | 

After Arizona Diamondbacks’ Alek Thomas flew out, New York Mets starting pitcher Kodai Senga smiles as he slaps hands with shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) during the fifth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

ASSOCIATED PRESS
By JACK THOMPSON
 
Share

PHOENIX (AP) — Francisco Alvarez homered to tie it with two outs in the ninth, Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 2-1 on Wednesday night.

The Mets won their fourth in a row, but they waited until they were down to their last strike, when Alvarez homered to right field off Andrew Chafin (2-2), the fourth Arizona pitcher of the game.

Alvarez, the rookie catcher, flung his bat joyfully in the air as he neared first base and saw the ball clear the wall for his 15th homer. He leads the majors with five tying or go-ahead home runs in the sixth inning or later.

Other news
Arizona Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo misses the tag on New York Mets' Francisco Lindor, who stole second during the third inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
Marte hits 3-run HR and Scherzer wins 6th straight decision in Mets’ 8-5 victory over Diamondbacks
Starling Marte hit a three-run homer, Max Scherzer struck out nine to remain undefeated in 10 straight starts and the New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-5.
Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Ryne Nelson throws to the plate during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Nelson, Fletcher and McCarthy power the Diamondbacks to a 3-1 win over the Angels
Ryne Nelson worked 7 1/3 strong innings and Dominic Fletcher and Jake McCarthy had RBIs as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Angels 3-1.
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.

Brett Baty followed with a ground single to right and, after a mound visit, Canha tripled to the 413-foot sign in right-center to score Baty.

Kodai Senga (7-5) matched his season high with 12 strikeouts over eight innings. Christian Walker led off the seventh with a home run well over the wall in left-center to break a scoreless tie, and until two out and nobody on in the ninth, it looked as if it would be enough for the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

Senga gave up four hits, including Walker’s 18th homer, and walked one. The 30-year-old rookie from Japan threw 107 pitches in his longest outing of the season.

David Robertson retired the side in order in the ninth for his 13th save.

Senga and Tommy Henry hooked up in a pitchers’ duel for most of the night. Henry left after six innings and 87 pitches. He gave up two hits, walked four (one intentionally) and struck out two. Only one New York runner made it to third base against the lef-hander.

Henry continued his recent run of solid pitching. In his last five starts, he has an ERA of 1.48.

Senga also struck 12 in a six-inning outing against Tampa Bay on May 17.

STARTING STAT

The Mets are 24-11 when scoring first this season. When the opposition scores first, as happened on Wednesday, the Mets are 16-35.

ON THE RUN

Tommy Pham and Starling Marte executed a double steal in the fourth inning, giving New York 69 stolen bases in 76 attempts (91%). That’s the top success rate in the major leagues.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: 2B Ketel Marte (back) did not start for the second straight game, but pinch hit in the eighth and grounded out to third. He stayed in to play second and fielded one ground ball cleanly in the ninth.

NEXT

New York’s Carlos Carrasco (2-3, 5.94) and Arizona’s Ryne Nelson (5-4, 4.67), both right-handers, are scheduled to pitch Thursday in the series finale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports