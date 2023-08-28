US Open Tennis
Trump trial date set
Back to school
Tropical Storm Idalia
Jacksonville racist attack
Sports

Weigman named No. 23 Texas A&M’s starting quarterback for opener against New Mexico

FILE - Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Mississippi during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M opens their season against New Mexico on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

FILE - Texas A&M quarterback Conner Weigman (15) throws down field against Mississippi during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Texas A&M opens their season against New Mexico on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)

By KRISTIE RIEKEN
 
Share

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Conner Weigman has been named No. 23 Texas A&M’s starter for the opener against New Mexico on Saturday night.

Coach Jimbo Fisher made the announcement Monday after Weigman and Max Johnson had competed for the job throughout camp.

“All camp has been evaluated, and at the end of camp, we have to make a choice,” Fisher said. “That was it.”

Johnson threw for almost 4,000 yards in two seasons at LSU before transferring to Texas A&M ahead of last season. He had 517 yards passing with three touchdowns in four games for the Aggies before a season-ending hand injury.

Other news
FILE - Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King (13) runs against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game Nov. 5, 2022, in College Station, Texas. Former Texas A&M quarterback King has claimed the starting job at Georgia Tech. Coach Brent Key announced Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, that King will start the Sept. 1 opener against Atlantic Coast Conference rival Louisville. (AP Photo/Sam Craft, File)
Former Texas A&M QB Haynes King claims the starting job at Georgia Tech
FILE - Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Texas A&M opens their season at home against New Mexico on Sept. 2. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
No. 23 A&M looks to rebound from terrible season with help from new offensive coordinator Petrino
FILE - Texas A&M fans cheer as the team takes the field for an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Sept. 26, 2020, in College Station, Texas. The 12th Man Foundation, which supports Texas A&M athletics, announced Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, it is closing the branch set up for donors to support endorsement deals for Aggies athletes. The 12th Man Foundation said it will still engage in name, image and likeness activities with Aggies athletes using “unrestricted donations.” (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Texas A&M fund shutters program that allowed donors to support athlete endorsements, citing IRS memo

Weigman threw for 896 yards and eight touchdowns without an interception in five games as a freshman after Johnson went down.

Weigman will lead the Aggies as they try to bounce back from a season in which they went 5-7 for their worst finish since going 4-8 in 2008.

Fisher was asked what he expects to see from Weigman as his team’s starter.

“Just keep playing great football with great decision-making and great accuracy with toughness and leadership and the ability to help other players on the field,” he said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll