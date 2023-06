Outage of Amazon’s cloud service causes some websites to go dark

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Amazon’s cloud computing unit Amazon Web Services is experiencing an outage, affecting publishers including The Associated Press. They suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites as former President Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami.

The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.



Amazon said it was experiencing multiple error rates for multiple AWS services in an availability zone based in Northern Virginia. Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.

The outage was first confirmed shortly after 3 p.m.