Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules

FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under new European Union digital rules that are set to take effect next month. The ecommerce giant filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it's being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc's pioneering Digital Services Act. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)

By KELVIN CHAN
 
LONDON (AP) — Amazon is disputing its status as a big online platform that needs to face stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month, the first Silicon Valley tech giant to push back on the pioneering new standards.

The online retailer filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it’s being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc’s sweeping Digital Services Act.

Amazon, whose filing to the European General Court was made available Tuesday, is the second company to protest the classification. German online retailer Zalando filed a legal claim two weeks ago with a similar argument.

Other news
This photo provided by Peter M. Fischer, Senior Professor Cypriot and Near Eastern Archaeology University of Gothenburg, Dept. of Historical Studies, shows students during the excavations at Hala Sultan Tekke at the Salt Lake area in southern coastal city of Larnaca, Cyprus, Tuesday, June 13, 2023. New discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age, an archeologist said Tuesday July 11, 2023. (Peter M. Fischer via AP)
Jewelry, ornate pottery show 3,000-year-old Cypriot city was a key trading hub, scientist says
An archaeologist says new discoveries including gold ornaments and fine pottery at an ancient port city in Cyprus dating back more than 3,000 years indicate that the settlement was one of the Mediterranean’s most important trading posts in the late Bronze Age.
FILE - The Department of the Treasury's seal outside the Treasury Department building in Washington on May 4, 2021. Opponents of Myanmar’s military government applauded fresh financial sanctions imposed by the United States on the Southeast Asian nation but called Thursday, June 22, 2023, for further measures to pressure its ruling generals to restore peace and democracy. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
US is sanctioning the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence for alleged corruption
The U.S. has imposed sanctions on the pro-Russian head of Serbian intelligence. The Treasury Department says Aleksander Vulin is accused of involvement in illegal arms shipments, drug trafficking and misuse of public office.
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left, is greeted by his Polish host, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, right, ahead of their talks on regional security, war in Ukraine and bilateral cooperations in Warsaw, Poland, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Kishida made a stop in Warsaw on his way to NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)
Japan’s leader holds security, business talks in Poland on his way to NATO summit
The prime ministers of Poland and Japan have held talks on security, Russia’s war on Ukraine and the strengthening of business ties.
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Judge declines to block Microsoft’s record $69 billion deal to buy Activision Blizzard
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.

The Digital Services Act imposes new obligations on the biggest tech companies to keep users safe from illegal content and dodgy products, with violations punishable by potentially billions in fines or even a ban on operating in the EU.

The rules, which will take effect on Aug. 25, are expected to help Europe maintain its place as standard setter in global efforts to rein in the power of social media companies and other digital platforms.

Seattle-based Amazon is one of 19 companies classed as the largest online platforms and search engines under the DSA, which means they will have to better police their services to protect European users from hate speech, disinformation and other harmful online content.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, declined to comment directly on the case, saying it would defend its position in court.

Amazon said it supports the DSA’s aims of tackling systemic online risks but doesn’t agree that it fits the description of a “very large online platform” that earns revenue primarily through advertising and distributes “speech and information.”

“The vast majority of our revenue comes from our retail business, we are not the largest retailer in any of the EU countries where we operate,” the company said in a statement.

Amazon said it feels it’s being “unfairly singled out” because none of the largest retailers in each European country where it operates has been similarly designated as a very large platform.

The commission said the DSA’s scope is clear and “defined to cover all platforms that expose their users to content, including the sale of products or services, which can be illegal.”

“For marketplaces as for social networks, very wide user reach increases the risks and the platforms’ responsibilities to address them,” it said.

German e-commerce platform Zalando was the first to file a legal challenge against the DSA. In its claim last month, the company, which sells designer shoes and clothing, argued that it doesn’t pose a “systemic risk” of spreading harmful or illegal content from third parties.